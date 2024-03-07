The Branding Basics Every Growing Business Needs to Thrive

While nothing is more important to growing businesses than a product or service that solves your customers’ problems, great branding can help stack the odds of success in your favor. The strongest brands are developed over years of work, with millions of dollars allocated to specialized agencies. Many small companies can’t spend scads of time or money on branding but can follow a simple process to develop a strong initial brand.

Branding covers so many facets of the tangible aspects of your business, from the website and logo to marketing initiatives and customer support. To start, you’ll want to create a handful of key elements you’ll use across your company. Key Elements of Your Brand Identity

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Even if your company is established enough to have all the key elements of your brand identity in place, it’s never too late to undertake a brand refresh or even a complete rebranding. If you find yourself in either of those positions, you’ll need to understand the five key elements of your brand identity. Logo: This will be one of the most heavily used elements of your branding, so make sure you like it. There’s no need for perfection here; every successful business spruces up its logo at some point. While you could create your own through software like Adobe or Canva, hiring a contractor through a service like Upwork or Fiverr is fairly easy and inexpensive.

Color Scheme: Your color scheme is another ever-present part of your branding. Spend time thinking about how you want your company to feel to your customers. A contractor or agency will have good suggestions about colors that fit your company’s offering and target market. If you can’t afford to hire a branding professional, start with a few internet searches for corporate color theory or how brand colors impact consumers. You’ll find tons of informative blog articles and social posts to help you grasp the basics.

Typography: Much like your color scheme, the fonts you choose will have a major impact on how your brand resonates with your customers. You’ll be able to find any font to match your company’s DNA, from sophisticated and upscale to friendly and affordable.

Much like your color scheme, the fonts you choose will have a major impact on how your brand resonates with your customers. You’ll be able to find any font to match your company’s DNA, from sophisticated and upscale to friendly and affordable. Imagery: This is the final device in your “brand toolbox” that communicates your company’s value and promise to your customers. Of course, you’ll want this to match your typography and color scheme; combined, everything will tell a cohesive story about who you are, how you fit into the marketplace, what sets you apart from your competitors, and what your customers should expect.

Messaging: The final piece you’ll want to consider is sometimes the most overlooked –your messaging tone/voice and strategy. Take time to segment your various audiences and stakeholders and determine what messages would appeal to them during all stages of your engagement. In particular, you should map out the following message types: Threshold messages (“What do people need to know to become engaged, and why should they care?”) Action messages (“What is the purpose and what do we want people to do?”) Reinforcement messages (“How can we keep our audience involved so they use or spread our message?”) Aspirational messages (“What is the projected positive outcome, and if people do what we say, how will their lives be better?”)

You will use these messages daily in your marketing materials, from your website copy to radio and print ads to your social media posts. How to Develop a Strong Brand Strategy

After reviewing the key elements of your brand identity and deciding whether they need to be refreshed or replaced, you’ll want a clear process to maximize your odds of a successful outcome. Define Your Target Audience: Knowing your audience is critical to your success. You should border on obsessing over your customers’ lives, especially their problems and how you solve them.

Knowing your audience is critical to your success. You should border on obsessing over your customers’ lives, especially their problems and how you solve them. Establish Your Brand Positioning: You need to answer a few questions to understand how you want your brand positioned. Why would customers choose your product over other options? What problems are you solving for them? How do you want them to feel after buying your product? Finally, how can you showcase the answers to those questions by positioning your brand relative to the rest of the marketplace?

You need to answer a few questions to understand how you want your brand positioned. Why would customers choose your product over other options? What problems are you solving for them? How do you want them to feel after buying your product? Finally, how can you showcase the answers to those questions by positioning your brand relative to the rest of the marketplace? Finalize the Five Key Brand Identity Elements: If you haven’t finished your work on the five elements from the section above, you’ll need to complete that now. Once that’s done, you’re ready to roll out your refreshed branding.

Implement, Monitor, and Adjust: It’s finally time to bring your branding to life. Celebrate this step after your weeks or months of hard work. And keep an eye on your customers and your broader marketplace to understand if you’ve accomplished your goals. Every successful company eventually updates, refreshes, or replaces its branding, so embrace that process as a sign of success and wisdom if and when it’s time for you to make corrections or improvements. Special Advice for Consumer Goods Brands

Packaging is often the first tangible thing your customers will touch and feel from your brand, especially if you’re running a direct-to-consumer business. That means packaging is an especially important part of branding for any consumer goods company. You want to create a consistent and memorable feel for your customers. Packaging often makes or breaks that experience. Be sure to think of your packaging as a customer-facing extension of a company’s brand. Seize this opportunity to tell a story about your company, deliver key messages, and bring your brand to life. If your product will be sold in brick-and-mortar retailers, also consider how your product will look on the shelf alongside your competition. It’s important to create a pattern interrupt where your product jumps out at consumers and is easily recognized from away down the aisle.

Successfully Leveraging Your Branding A well-crafted brand is a powerful tool. Be sure to use it as often as possible; feature your logo, imagery, messaging, and other key elements everywhere. Ensure your logo is displayed prominently outside and inside your business, whether in an office or a retail location. Display your branding liberally on your products and throughout your marketing collateral: stickers, brochures, handouts, websites, social media, and more. Our minds are wired to prefer the familiar, so you want your branding to be recognizable and omnipresent. That will help maximize the odds that your growing business reaches its full potential.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.