How to Navigate Uncertainty in 2025 With Values and Empathy

Here’s how you can find your values and put them to work over the first 90 days of the year.

The ability to navigate change and uncertainty is a mandatory skill of any entrepreneur. As a solopreneur with a small support team, I’ve used values to connect to my purpose, live a healthier and more fulfilling life, and chase my ambitions. I have used my values to create four pieces of intellectual property, driving more than $4 million in revenues. Twice a year, I re-examine my values to assure my thoughts and actions align with my greatest intention. Here’s how you can leverage values and purpose over the first 90 days of the year, to improve your quality of life and supercharge your business. Month one: Identify your deeply felt values. It was more than 10 years ago when I began this practice of assessing my values, identifying a simple purpose statement, and using what I discovered to help make decisions. As a young professional in New York City, before I made the leap from corporate to entrepreneurship, I would meet existential contemplations about how I was spending my time and energy, and I would freeze up. Month one is about finding deeply felt values to build habits around. Values exploration became so crucial to my process of becoming unfrozen, that I created an interactive tool to help others do it. Thought leaders like Brené Brown have free analog values exercise tools as well. Allocate at least 30 minutes to explore your values. I enjoy treating this exploration as a self-care ceremony, like a long bath or a spa day. The clarity and confidence it amplifies is a gift to one’s self and their loved ones.

To begin, open your awareness and perspective to a new way of anchoring your self-awareness and planning by noticing any resistance or judgments that arise. This is normal when trying something new. Greet those judgements with curiosity, by jotting them down in your journal and reviewing over the 90-day experiment. Your goal is to prepare to receive your own self-directed wisdom. Month two: Establish a habit of values-driven choices. Once you’ve identified deeply felt values, the next 30 days are about putting them to work. Your goal is to build a habit of referencing your values and using them to set intentions. I recommend using your values to craft a purpose statement. A purpose statement is a simple sentence incorporating your values, that you can easily recall and use to anchor your thoughts. Use this statement when you journal, or when you sit to plan for the days and weeks. A purpose statement is similar to a “why statement” popularized by author Simon Sinek. Finding your why can feel elusive. Using values to articulate your why can feel a bit more tangible. After I read Sinek’s book Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action (Portfolio, 2011), I began to believe that individuals and organizations that operate from a clear why have a greater impact in the world. Sinek references organizations like Apple and SW Airlines who at the time and for years following, would dominate their industries in profits and customer loyalty by being consistent with their why.

To get the most out of your values and purpose statement, use them to set intentions and apply SMART goals–specific, measurable, achieveable, relevant, and time-based. Reference your simple purpose statement and ask yourself where you would like to be in five years, three years, or two years. Where can you be in 90 days? Visualize where you need to be in 60 days, 30 days, 10 days, one week. Work your way backward to today. Month three: Integrate values in your network. When values and purpose take root in you, every word and action you express reflects your why. This applies to individuals as leaders, and to organizations of people coming together to accomplish shared goals. Over the final 30 days of this experiment, expand your awareness and use values to assess your context. Some useful prompts during this time include asking:

What has changed?

What remains the same since you’ve been paying attention to your values? These questions help you to see your growth and what’s most important to you and your organization. What wins can you honor?

What were areas that showed room for growth? Gratitude for self-awareness in affirming, as well as challenging situations, strengthens a reward loop around intentional values engagement. Context helps guide your intuition on where to focus as you establish a sense of flow over the next 30 days.

Do you need more internal work to strengthen resilience and discipline?

Do you need external work to establish and evangelize values, to enable your network to support your growth?

Are you ready to use your values to help the communities you serve? In month three, you bring your network in as collaborators and amplifiers. The poet Yung Pueblo writes, “The only people I think are cool now are those who focus on building emotional intelligence, unbinding from trauma, and getting insight through self-awareness.” Similarly, when you build a habit around prioritizing values and purpose, you begin to welcome those who are values-aligned and filter those who aren’t on a supportive trajectory. As entrepreneurs, it is the time, energy, and money misalignments that we regret most. Integrate values into your decision-making process right now, so you can lead by saying difficult “No’s” and fully belly “Yes’s” as you anchor your business in the trust and clarity you’ve fostered with your own purpose and intuition.

