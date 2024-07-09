Why You Should Take Inspiration From ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ When Staffing Your Startup

Pattern-breaking startups don’t just capture an opening in the market. They shake up the status quo and create a whole new category in the process. Think of Airbnb for home-sharing, Twitch for streaming services, or Lyft and Uber for ride-hail services. In the new book Pattern Breakers: Why Some Start-Ups Change the Future (from PublicAffairs, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.), investors Mike Maples, Jr. of Floodgate and Peter Ziebelman of Palo Alto Venture Partners explore how those companies and others found their way. In this excerpt, the authors explain how to find the right team to bring a world-changing idea to life.

Pattern-breaking start-ups offer a provocative point of view about the future that defies the norm. To champion such a radical idea, you need co-conspirators on your startup team.

Building a start-up isn’t like operating a normal company. It has very few standard ways of doing things, and it seeks to create something that the world has never seen before. Breakthrough start-ups behave less like marching bands and more like improv jazz bands. Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear describes this tumultuous energy: “We were horrendously dysfunctional. We had a six-hour argument about whether to put military time or an ‘a.m./p.m.’ next to timestamps in our chat interface. But start-ups don’t win because of excellent management. If they did, there wouldn’t be any successful start-ups. The big companies would crush them. Start-ups succeed because you have smart people who are willing to work very hard and run into and over obstacles again and again. And in the early days, nobody cares about your start-up anyway, so the consequences of screwing up aren’t that great.”

Twitch’s four founders shared a collective tenacity. “At no point was I afraid that we would lose our friendship over any of that dysfunction… We all respected each other, and we had our own areas of ownership,” Emmitt says.

When you build your team, take your inspiration from the 2001 heist film Ocean’s Eleven, featuring a safecracker, a gymnast, a con man, a demolition expert, a guy to shut down the power grid, and a getaway driver–a team with a combination of skills and mutual trust in Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney. You don’t need safecrackers and getaway drivers. But it helps to have the skills, the mutual trust, and the energy inspired by being in on a conspiracy together, because changing the future has a subversive element to it. The people and skills you’ll need depend on what you’re trying to build. That said, we have observed some specific approaches that contribute to success in pattern-breaking outcomes.

Hire to take out key risks Creating a breakthrough start-up is risky. You need to bring on cofounders or hire people early with the skills and audacity to minimize the biggest risks. If a change in the law could put you out of business, you need somebody on your team or in your orbit who can head that off. If you’re building a new social media platform, you need somebody on your team who is a fanatic about nailing distribution. Scaling users is the biggest risk you face, so your distribution is key.

Emphasize chemistry Founder disputes are one of the top early start-up killers, and they outnumber investor-founder disputes. Garry Tan, current president of Y Combinator, describes the situation well: “Posterous, the start-up I co-founded in 2008, grew 10X yearly and became a top 200 Quantcast website in that time. But by the end of 2010, growth had flatlined. When things were going well, we were too busy keeping the site online to have anything to disagree about. I learned the hard way that if you haven’t prepared for conflict in your co-founder relationship, you’ll be at each other’s throats right at the moment when you most need to be working well together. When the honeymoon ended, there was no healthy foundation to support the company.”

Matthew Prince is the co-founder of Cloudflare, which plays a pivotal role in enhancing the performance and security of millions of websites and online services. He emphasizes that if you have the right start-up collaborators, there’s never an argument about roles. If you have arguments about roles or make compromises like having co-CEOs so that two founders share the same responsibilities, then either you’ve built the wrong team or you’re not facing important unresolved issues about trusting your co-founder to do his or her job. Find your superbuilder

When–not if–something about your first idea is wrong, the superbuilder helps you move rapidly in the direction of what’s right because he or she is not constrained in technical flexibility.

At Airbnb Nate Blecharczyk‘s ability to build whatever was necessary is an unsung aspect of Airbnb’s epic tale of success. Nate created a Google AdWords hack that allowed them to target specific people in specific cities. He built one-click integration that allowed Airbnb hosts to get their listings viewed by Craigslist’s millions of users. Craigslist eventually made changes to prevent this kind of automated cross-posting, but by that time, Airbnb had already gained substantial traction. A superbuilder doesn’t just bring expertise; she accelerates a team’s pace, sometimes making the difference between the company’s success and failure. In the early days of Justin.tv (later renamed Twitch) many users were streaming copyrighted content on Justin.tv, including major sporting events. When NBC invested heavily in streaming rights for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the network was determined to protect its investment. Co-founder Michael Seibel recalls, “we got a Friday afternoon call on my cell phone from a lawyer for NBC. She was letting us know that on Monday, they would go to court in San Francisco and have our website shut down for the entire month. Justin.tv might be out of business.”

The lawyer mentioned YouTube’s special software that NBC was using to monitor and take down copyright-infringing content. Seibel proposed, “What if we built something similar for you over the weekend?” Despite the attorney’s skepticism that it could be accomplished that quickly, the team worked relentlessly during the weekend. By Sunday morning, they presented their solution to NBC. After testing it, NBC decided not to pursue shutting down Justin.tv and opted to use the tool instead.

Today you can specify a product, go to an online service like Fiverr or Upwork to find a freelance coder, and get your product built for much less than you’d pay an employee in New York City, Los Angeles, or Silicon Valley. But when you’re a startup, it’s not about the cost of building things. It’s about the ability to build anything that’s required to create a breakthrough, and to build it as fast as you can. No team of outsourced developers with a distant relationship to the company could have delivered the weekend turnaround that saved Justin.tv. You would have to send them an email, and they’d have to fully understand the spec in advance. This was a situation where rapid and radical improvisation was required.

