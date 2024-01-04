1 Big Lesson Every CEO Should Learn From the Plane Crash and ‘Miraculous’ Evacuation in Japan

On Tuesday, Japan Airlines Flight 516, which had just landed at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, collided with an earthquake relief plane and caught fire so spectacularly it appeared on video as a fireball. Five of the six crew members on board the Coast Guard earthquake relief plane died. But, amazingly, all 379 passengers and crew on the JAL flight survived–eight of them under the age of 2–due to a swift evacuation that CNN and others have called “miraculous.”

There was nothing miraculous about it–or if there was, it’s because the airline created its own miracle. There’s a lot every entrepreneur or business leader can learn from understanding how that miracle happened, and how you can and should create similar miracles in your own business.

If you watch the video of that plane rolling quickly down the runway, with flames shooting out from almost its entire length, it seems inconceivable that no one died. There are several reasons the crash did not result in a much bigger tragedy. Flying in general has been trending safer, and in particular, newer, less flammable materials help keep people alive in the event of a fire. A speedy evacuation.

But one of the biggest reasons no one died on Flight 516 is the crew’s swift reaction. They popped out the emergency slides the moment the plane stopped moving, then moved passengers to the slides swiftly but in an orderly way. They insisted that passengers leave everything but their phones behind, since bringing items along could have slowed things down and led to deaths. It likely helped that Japanese culture values discipline and acting as a group, so that people quickly obeyed those instructions, and that pilots and flight crews from all airlines are trained to get passengers off planes within 90 seconds. In the end, it took only 18 minutes from the moment the plane touched down at one end of the runway to the moment the last person was off it. That includes time for the plane to roll halfway down the runway, where it collided with the Coast Guard plane that was supposed to be elsewhere, and then continue rolling another two-thirds of a mile while burning until it came to a stop and the slides could be deployed.

Make no mistake–that quick response made a lot of the difference. In 2019, there was a somewhat similar accident in Moscow, where an Aeroflot plane was struck by lightning and ignited during its subsequent emergency landing. In that case, 41 of the 73 people on board died. The worst single-plane crash in aviation history.

To understand how the JAL pilots and crew were able to respond so effectively, you have to go back to 1985. That year, JAL Flight 123 crashed 12 minutes into its flight from Tokyo to Osaka with 524 people on board. Only four of them survived, making it the worst single-plane disaster in aviation history.

“Clearly, the effect was profound on the airline,” Graham Braithwaite, professor of safety and accident investiagion at Cranfield University in the U.K., told CNN. In keeping with Japanese culture, the airline as a group took collective responsibility for that event and became determined to make sure it would never happen again. With that in mind, the airline put strict safety procedures, protocols, and training in place for all its flights. Until Tuesday’s crash, JAL had for years numbered among the world’s safest airlines. But here’s what’s most amazing, especially from an American point of view. Twenty years after that accident, in 2005, the airline’s leaders realized that the many employees who’d joined the company since then did not have the same memories of that awful event that longtime employees had. So the airline created a display at its headquarters with pieces of the plane’s wreckage and stories about the people who had died on board.

Let that sink in for a moment. Instead of burnishing its brand and breathing a sigh of relief that the disaster was fading from people’s memories, the airline created an exhibit to remind everyone of its most high-profile and worst failure. Try to imagine any U.S. company doing something similar.

In fact, something comparable did happen to a U.S. company. Five years ago, two Boeing 737 Max aircraft crashed within five months, killing a total of 346 people. The cause of those disasters was a combination of the airplane’s software and some finicky sensors that could cause the plane to steer itself toward the ground while in flight, resisting pilots’ attempts to right it. As a result, 737 Max planes were grounded around the world, including by the Federal Aviation Administration. But rather than take responsibility as JAL did, Boeing initially blamed the crashes on pilot error and focused its efforts on persuading regulators to let the plane fly again. It’s worth noting that the JAL 123 crash in 1985 may have resulted from a faulty repair to the plane’s tail by Boeing employees. Love failure? Here’s what that really means.

Most American business leaders claim to love failure. Failure is an opportunity to learn, they say. It’s proof that you’re innovating, taking risks, trying new things. But when their companies or their employes actually fail, suddenly failure is not so lovable. They fire or demote the responsible parties. Or, like Boeing, they claim that the failure had nothing to do with their company–that it was someone else’s fault instead. Imagine, for a moment, flipping that approach on its head. Imagine doing what JAL did in 2005 and building a monument to your biggest, most devastating failure, for all the world to see. You might think that’s inconceivable and that your investors would never stand for it. If so, that’s a shame, because keeping your failures alive in your own memory and that of your employees is one of the most powerful things you can do. Just ask the 379 passengers and crew of JAL Flight 516. Happily, they’re still alive to answer.

