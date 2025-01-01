12 Powerful Micro-Challenges to Boost Your Happiness and Success in the New Year

Got big goals for the coming year? These monthly micro-challenges can help you reach them.

Do you want the coming year to be one of your most successful? Do you want to stay inspired and focused on what’s most important for the next 12 months? One great way to do that is to give yourself a tiny challenge, or micro-challenge every month, every week, or every day.

These small tasks won’t take up a lot of your time, but they can help you rethink your priorities, improve your relationships at work and in life, and make you more mindful and happier throughout the workday. For the past four years, I’ve texted a daily micro-challenge, tip, or insightful question to a growing audience of Inc. readers. These texts are designed to help you look beyond day-to-day distractions and see what’s most important and most meaningful in what you do. Often they text me back and we wind up in a conversation. (Want to learn more? Here’s some information and a special invitation to a two-month free trial.) I’d love to have you join my text community. Meantime, here are 12 micro-challenges, adapted from my texts, to help you reach your goals and turn your dreams into reality this coming year.

1. January: Make one small change. If you’re like me, you’ve spent the last few days, or maybe even the past month, making plans and setting goals you hope to accomplish in the coming year. Now here we are in the first month of that new year. You may be eager to start tackling those projects. Or you may be feeling daunted. Either way, try picking just one small thing–one task, one habit, one change to your daily routine you want to make this year, and commit to doing it for at least the next 31 days. What will you choose? 2. February: Decide what you don’t want. A member of this text community sent me an interesting piece from Inc.com that argues that we should take some time at the start of each year to decide what we don’t want, as well as what we want.

I think that’s a great idea. What things aren’t good for you? What work is more draining than it’s worth? What activities are a mismatch with your skills or desires? Also: what would free you to do something much better, if you stopped doing it? This week, make a list. And if it turns out there’s nothing you don’t want–great! 3. March: Stretch yourself. I don’t mean by taking a yoga class (although that’s always a good idea). I mean by stepping outside your comfort zone or going after a goal you’re not sure you can reach, or both.

I pick a word every year to help me keep my goals and intentions in mind. For this past year, my word has been “Reach.” What’s a reach for you? Not something completely unreasonable, like getting elected president, but something you aren’t entirely certain you can do? This month, pick something and go for it. You might get there, but even if you don’t, you’ll learn something along the way. 4. April: Lift your own mood. When I’m in a good mood, I’m more productive. People want to work with me, so it’s a good time for making pitches. I’m a better partner and colleague. So while I can’t always be in a good mood, I’ve learned that doing things to improve my own mood is well worth the effort, for me and for those around me. It’s one reason I often start the day by making a fire in my outdoor woodstove, and then doing a few minutes of meditation and journal writing.

This month, make a choice to do things that will improve your mood. If you don’t know what those things are, experiment! 5. May: Ask for something you really want. When Barbara Corcoran wants to buy a house, instead of looking through for sale listings or talking to real estate agents, she simply picks out ones she likes and leaves a note saying how much she loves the house and that she would like to buy it. Sooner or later, someone calls. I don’t know about you, but I don’t do enough of that kind of thing. I look at what’s on offer, or wait for opportunities to come my way. If that’s you too, this month, let’s try to change. Let’s pick something we truly want, and go ask for it.

6. June: Make a summer resolution. I came across a fascinating article arguing that the biggest problem with New Year’s resolutions is the timing–we should make summer resolutions instead. Intriguing idea. It’s a shorter commitment–summer ends in September. With longer days, and often more relaxed work schedules in summer, there may be more time to carry out your resolution, and you may have better weather for it too. Plus summer often makes people happy, and it’s easier to start a new habit or project when you’re happy. Should you try a summer resolution? 7. July: Set boundaries on your work week. Research suggests that working more than 48 hours a week lowers productivity so much you’re basically wasting your time. If that sounds like you, it’s time to put some guardrails around the amount of time you spend working.

People who’ve done it tell me that when you limit your hours at work, you are forced to focus on what’s actually important, which becomes a huge boost to your success. Also, it’s summer! That seems like a good time to cut back a bit on work, with so many people taking time off. Should you give it a try? 8. August: Articulate the positive. Recently I wrote about everyone’s need for positive feedback. My husband pointed out that I rarely give positive feedback myself, it’s almost all negative. I know he’s right, and he’s not the first person to tell me this. I’m much quicker to share negative thoughts than positive ones, and it’s a bad, bad habit. I can blame the human brain, which tends to focus on the negative, or my mother, who tended to give negative feedback too. Either way, I gotta change this. So I plan to make an effort to notice the positive, say it out loud. If you’re overly negative too, will you join me?

9. September: Double down on something. There are times when something–a job, a relationship, a new health routine, or even a hobby–doesn’t go well. Or, only Ok. And you have a choice: Give up or double down. Sometimes the right answer is to know when to fold ’em and walk away. Sometimes, it’s to double down. To think hard about how you can make things better, and go do those things, even if they’e uncomfortable, or it seems you don’t have time. I’m going to double down on a couple of things I know are well worth it. What about you? Is there something in your life worth doubling down on?

10. October: Get a daily dose of laughter. I recently came across some research on the stress-busting power of laughter. It turns out even a single “laugh session” of nine minutes or less is enough to meaningfully reduce your cortisol levels. (Cortisol is commonly called the “stress hormone” and researchers use it to measure a person’s stress level.) I love this! What if we made it part of our daily routine, like exercise and eating healthy, to read or watch something that will give us a good, solid laugh every day? Just for this month, should you give it a try? 11. November: Get curious. Curiosity can be a powerful way to boost your own success and make the world better. As a twenty-something professor, Adam Grant gave a lecture on motivation to Air Force generals who knew the topic better than he did. It didn’t go well.

Grant got curious, and asked what one thing he could do better next time. They told him to change his introduction, and he did, admitting up front how much he didn’t know. It was a game-changer. This month, pick something to be curious about. How to do something better, a new skill, a topic, or someone you want to know better. What will you pick? 12. December: Have a talk with your younger self. If you could look back at yourself 10, 20, or even 50 years ago (if you’re old enough for that), what would you tell yourself? Sometimes finding a picture of your younger self can trigger memories of who you once were, as happened recently to me when an acquaintance sent me a picture of myself as a 22-year-old student.

This month, think about the question. If you could go back and talk to an earlier version of you, what would you say? There you have it: 12 micro-challenges to help keep you focused and on track throughout the coming year. I hope it’s a great one. And if you’d like to learn more about the texts or micro-challenges, here’s some more info. I’d love to have you join us.

