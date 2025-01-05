Manipulators have a whole range of tactics they can use to make others do what they want. The best ones can bend you to their will before you even realize what’s happening. You can protect yourself, though, if you know how to recognize these behaviors so you’re prepared to deal with them.

That insight comes from Kevin Bennett, a teaching professor in social-personality psychology at Penn State University Beaver. In a new post on the Psychology Today website, Bennett outlines five behaviors manipulators use to get other people to obey their wishes. It’s worth checking out all five. Here are the three you’re most likely to encounter in your professional life. Knowing what they are and being ready to deal with them can help you in almost any business situation. 1. Excessive praise “You’re so great! You’re the only one who can help me solve this problem. I’d be completely lost without you.” If a customer, colleague, or other business associate starts showering you with lavish praise like this, you might want to proceed with caution. Especially if you haven’t done anything extraordinary to earn it. Bennett calls this “love bombing,” and it’s a tactic manipulators sometimes use to hook you and then reel you in. Once you’re used to their saying how much they need and value you, the manipulator can pull the rug out from you. When they cut off that constant praise, they deprive you of the resulting dopamine rush. You can wind up feeling like you’d do anything to regain their admiration. And then the manipulator has you right where they want you.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Your best defense is to be aware of this possible tactic, and to maintain a clear-eyed view of your relationship with the manipulator. If they are piling on the compliments when you didn’t do anything special, don’t take their kind words too seriously. That way, it won’t bother you if the flow of compliments suddenly stops. 2. Bringing in a third party Has this ever happened to you? You thought you had a deal in place, but suddenly you find you are in competition with another business owner, one who also happens to be your friend. Or the customer suddenly brings in a consultant with a lot of recommendations for how you should do things differently. This kind of thing can happen for all sorts of reasons. But one possibility is that you’re dealing with a manipulator who enjoys pitting people against each other. Then the manipulator can sit back and watch the drama unfold. Bennett calls this “triangulation.” Narcissists and people with high-conflict personalities do this often, he writes, “because it destabilizes relationships and keeps everyone guessing.”

How do you fight back? Learn to recognize this form of manipulation. Be careful not to treat the third party as an enemy. After all, the manipulator is using them, too. See if you can form an alliance or at least agree not to tear each other down. If you can stop any drama before it happens, you’ll be depriving the manipulator of what they most crave. 3. Communications blackout We’ve all encountered this in our personal lives, our work lives, or both. Someone simply stops responding to messages, or talking to you when you’re both in the same place. They leave you out of their email threads. They’re giving you the good old-fashioned silent treatment. It can be devastating, Bennett writes. “Research shows that being ignored can activate the same brain regions associated with physical pain. In other words, the silent treatment hurts more than words ever could.”

How can you defend yourself? You may or may not know exactly what the manipulator wants before they’ll start talking to you again. Either way, recognize the silent treatment for the tactic that it is and try to gain some emotional distance. Don’t respond with anger or demand to know what’s going on. If you need information the manipulator isn’t giving you, ask for that information, preferably in writing. Keep your tone light and professional when you do. If you’re not visibly upset by the silent treatment, that will make it much less fun for the manipulator. They might even get frustrated and break the silence. There’s a growing audience of Inc.com readers who receive a daily text from me with a self-care or motivational micro-challenge or tip. Often, they text me back and we wind up in a conversation. These texts can help you look beyond your daily tasks and bring mindfulness to both your work and your life, and help you be more likable in your own right. (Want to know more? It’s easy to try it out and you can easily cancel anytime. Here’s some information about the texts and a special invitation to a two-month free trial.) Many of my subscribers are entrepreneurs or business leaders. They know it’s crucial to avoid being pushed around by manipulators. Learning to recognize their tactics is a great place to start.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.