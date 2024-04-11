After 75 Years, Scrabble Just Announced a Controversial Change. It’s a Lesson for Every Leader

Mattel just announced that it’s releasing a new version of Scrabble intended to be more collaborative and less competitive than the original, which its research suggests will appeal to Generation-Z players. Scrabble Together comes with helper cards, and allows people to play in teams, in effect solving a puzzle together as people frequently do with Wordle, whose runaway success the company may be hoping to match.

Even before anyone has actually seen it, Scrabble Together has been loudly criticized in newspapers, on television, and across the internet. Longtime Scrabble lovers are either dismissing Gen-Z as a bunch of whiny babies or lamenting that the need for an easier version of Scrabble portends the downfall of civilization. Or both.

It’s a shame, because in fact Scrabble Together is a fantastic idea. And the way Mattel is introducing it–as the flip side of a traditional Scrabble board–is downright brilliant. On a smaller scale, it’s the same sort of innovative thinking that led Mattel to imagine that a movie built around Barbie could elevate that brand. There are two lessons here for every leader, especially one with a new product or company. The first is to never stop innovating. The second is to think carefully about how you communicate those innovations. Because this firestorm of negative reaction is Mattel’s own fault. For those intimidated by Scrabble…

“Scrabble has truly stood the test of time as one of the most popular board games in history, and we want to ensure the game continues to be inclusive for all players,” Ray Adler, vice president and global head of games at Mattel said in a statement. “For anyone who’s ever thought ‘word games aren’t for me’ or felt a little intimidated by the classic game, Scrabble Together mode is an ideal option.” According to CNN, Mattel surveyed 2,000 people in the UK and found that Gen-Z players are perceived as less competitive than their older counterparts. It apparently concluded that the younger generation would prefer a less cutthroat game with more opportunity for collaboration. And so the company came up with the idea for Scrabble Together and decided to launch it in Europe (where it holds the licensing rights to Scrabble; Hasbro owns them in the United States).

In a particularly smart move, Scrabble Together won’t affect game buyers looking for traditional Scrabble. Scrabble sets will come with the original Scrabble board on one side and the Scrabble Together board printed on the flip side, previously a blank space. So people who buy the new version of Scrabble will get two games, the old and the new, all in one. “Woke Scrabble.”

You would think this innovative idea should please customers. But because of the way Mattel described Scrabble Together as less intimidating and made for Gen-Z, many long-time Scrabble players and even non-Scrabble seem infuriated instead. They refer to the new game as having “training wheels.” Predictably, it’s being referred to as “Woke Scrabble.”

“Is this the latest version of the dumbing down of society?” asked David Lazarus, business reporter for TV station KTLA in Los Angeles on X. “Does it come with a packet of participation ribbons?” someone else asked in response. All this negativity could have been avoided if Mattel had put a little thought into how it described its new game. Did the company really need to tell the world that Gen-Z needs its games to be less intimidating? And is that even true? Mattel’s survey only measured perceptions about different generations, not reality. I’m not Gen-Z, but some of my family members are, and they’re among the most competitive and least easily intimidated people I know.

Instead, Mattel could have simply touted Scrabble Together as a new, team-based variant on a venerable game. It could have said it was perfect for beginners. It could have stressed that the new game would come as a bonus to the original. With that messaging, Mattel could have given people who’d been playing the game for years a good reason to buy a new set, gather some teams, and try Scrabble Together. Instead, it gave them a reason to mock it. Our research shows you should want this product.

It’s a simple equation. If you’re trying to market something to a specific generation, then use your marketing smarts to appeal to that generation with appropriate imagery, social media, and perhaps a well-chosen spokesperson. Don’t explain to them that your research shows they should favor your product. Or–to put it a simpler way–if you want someone as a new customer, it’s a bad idea to talk down to them.

