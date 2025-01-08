At the Golden Globes, Viola Davis Taught an Unforgettable Lesson in Courage. Every Leader Should Take Note

Viola Davis , star of The Help and The Woman King among many others, won the Cecil B. DeMille award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment at this year’s Golden Globes . Davis accepted the honor with an unflinching speech that likely made some in the audience squirm, even as it grabbed their attention and wouldn’t let go. It was an example of bravery and honesty that few who’ve watched it will ever forget. It was a lesson in how powerful and inspiring it can be to others when you forget about shame and embarrassment and tell the truth about yourself, even the very worst of it.

“I discarded my speech before I got here and oh my God, I wish I hadn’t,” she remarked when she took the stage. But then she dove right in. She started by naming the people she loved most. Then she squared her shoulders and faced the audience. “This is my testimony,” she said.

Davis asks, “What the hell is pretty?”

Davis said she saw life as a big fat guy named Gordo who showers gold on some who don’t deserve it and crushes others for no particular reason. She described a traumatic childhood, living in rat-infested homes and watching an acne-scarred prostitute working the street corner. She recalled going to school in clothes drenched in urine because she’d wet the bed and there was nothing else for her to wear. People kept telling her that she wasn’t pretty. “By the way, what the hell is pretty?” she asked.

Despite all this, her childhood self was someone to be reckoned with. “I was mischievous, I was imaginative, I was rambunctious, but I’m so poor.” That little girl had magic, she said, because she could see into people. For example, that acne-scarred prostitute. “I would enter her, and tinker around in there, going, ‘Who are you? When you were a little girl, oh, my God, you were so cute! You would dream big. You thought life was going to work out for you.'” As an actor, she added, she often played characters like that, people no one cared about. They came to her, she thought, because they knew she would love them. And that she would come to them with curiosity. “All you need in life is curiosity,” she said.