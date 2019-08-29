The tangled tale of Brexit took another twist today when Boris Johnson suspended Parliament, severely limiting the time opponents can use to mount a legislative challenge to the "no-deal Brexit" many fear. Johnson, who spearheaded the Brexit campaign and has held Britain's top office for all of 35 days--asked Queen Elizabeth to "prorogue" Parliament from September 12 to October 14. The request to the monarch is considered a mere formality in modern times, and as usual, the Queen gave her consent. Many lawmakers and ordinary citizens are calling it a coup.

During prorogation (yes, that's a word) Parliament will not meet to debate or vote on any legislation. Normally speaking, the body would not meet in any case between September 12 and October 9, which might make you think lawmakers would only lose five days. But with prorogation, the new Parliamentary session would begin with the Queen's Speech which traditionally lays out a legislative agenda for the coming year. That speech is followed by three days of general debate, which means Brexit opposers could not introduce laws to stop it until October 17. October 17 just happens to be the first day of a two-day European Union conference where Johnson has promised to negotiate a Brexit deal that Parliament will accept. That's a tall order. His predecessor, Theresa May, negotiated no three different Brexit deals during her three years in office and Parliament rejected all of them. On top of that, EU leaders, thoroughly out of patience with the UK, have repeatedly said they will not negotiate further.

Johnson says he wants to suspend Parliament in order to focus on some domestic issues that need his attention. But his true intention is obviously to force a "no-deal" Brexit if he is unable to obtain more concessions from the Europeans. A no-deal Brexit, sometimes referred to as crashing out of the European Union, means Britain would leave the group of nations with no trade agreements in place. Among other things, that would result in customs and immigration operations at the border between Northern Ireland (part of the UK) and the Republic of Ireland, and at Dover, the English end of the "Chunnel" that runs between France and Britain. Economists say it will damage Britain's economy and may lead to a recession. Some citizens fear it will disrupt the flow of food and medicines, creating shortages. It's an outcome that most members of Parliament oppose, but then again most don't favor of Brexit at all.

Johnson's move, again probably not by coincidence, comes at a moment when MPs who oppose Brexit finally set aside their squabbling over various approaches to undoing it and united behind a plan to introduce legislation that would force Johnson to request an extension of the October 31 Brexit deadline. Another extension that is--Britain has already received one delay from the original March 29 deadline. Prorogation now means that plan will be particularly difficult to carry out because any legislation in process when members of Parliament leave on September 12 cannot be carried over to October 14--it will have to be proposed all over again, debated, voted on, and passed before October 31.

Even some in Johnson's Conservative Party are questioning the legality and wisdom of his move, and many in the opposition are calling it a coup. So are users of the #StopTheCoup hashtag on Twitter, and so are the thousands of protesters who've spontaneously gathered outside the prime minister's residence at 10 Downing Street, temporarily shutting down traffic.