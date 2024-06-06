Feeling stressed by life or work and need to quickly calm down and relax? Try taking a quick walk near a body of water. If that’s not possible, looking out a window at a lake or even a swimming pool or fountain might work. Even looking at an image of a natural body of water might make you feel a bit calmer.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The researchers began by recruiting 32 regular swimmers, men and women ranging in age from 18 to 85. Participants were fitted with blood-pressure measuring wrist cuffs, and instructed to gaze at a street sign on a busy avenue, a tree in a parking lot, or a swimming pool for 1 minute 40 seconds at a time. The wrist cuffs showed that both their blood pressure and heart rate were lowest by a significant margin while gazing at the pool, and slightly lower when gazing at the tree compared with the street sign. This was a small sample size, and the fact that the subjects were swimmers could have influenced their response to the swimming pool, so the researchers did a follow-up experiment with 72 participants including UC Davis students and other members of the community. This time, the experiment took place inside the university’s arboretum. Again, participants were fitted with wrist cuffs and asked to simply look in front of them at eye level at various spots in the arboretum, for 1 minute and 40 seconds at a time, either facing toward a creek, or away from it. In addition to the wrist cuff readings, they were also asked to report their own feeling of relaxation on a scale from 1 to 7. The researchers again found that when looking toward the water, subjects had lower heart rates and lower blood pressure. They also reported higher levels of relaxation. Interestingly, these effects were lessened when participants looked at murky water.

Why water is an instant stress reducer Why does looking at water have such a reliably calming effect on humans? And why is clear water more calming than murky water? The researchers believe the answers lie in human evolution. Throughout our history, we have sought out water and often placed our homes near a water source, which makes sense when you consider that drinking water is even more essential than food to human survival. “The success of finding drinking water on a daily basis to regulate thermal balance and prevent dehydration played a substantial role in shaping hominin evolution for greater energetic efficiency in mobility,” the researchers write.

So it makes sense that seeing a body of water nearby brings on a sense of calm and reassurance, especially if the water looks clean and clear. Indeed, Coss and Keller cite earlier studies by Australian researchers that suggest looking at landscapes with water or water-like “glittery properties” has a greater calming effect than landscape images without bodies of water in them. This might mean that if you can’t get to an actual body of water, looking at pictures with bodies of water in them could still help.

The researchers also cite studies showing that infants and very small children are clearly attracted to water, and will “mouth” mirrors and other water-like surfaces, as though trying to drink. So it could be that our desire to see bodies of water has come to us through natural selection, as part of being human. “Based on attitude studies, other researchers have suggested that preference for viewing water might be an evolved property,” they write. The calming effects of viewing water may be very deep-rooted indeed. But the main thing is–it works. So next time you’re feeling stressed, frustrated, or overwhelmed, try to make the time to take a stroll near some water, even if it’s only for a couple of minutes. Or if not, find an image of a landscape with a body of water near the foreground. Either way, give yourself just a minute or two to gaze at the water. It doesn’t sound like much, but it could make a big difference to how you feel.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.