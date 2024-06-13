Forget New Year’s Resolutions. Try a Summer Resolution Instead, According to a Social Psychology Expert

91 percent of those who make them fail at New Year’s resolutions, but if you make one in summer, you just might stick with it.

Most people who make New Year’s resolutions don’t keep them. Ninety-one percent fail–in most cases, well before February arrives. But that may not mean that making resolutions in itself is a bad idea. It might just mean you should reconsider the timing.

That suggestion comes from Janina Steinmetz, a social psychology Ph.D. and associate professor of marketing at London’s Bayes Business School. In a recent piece for Psychology Today, she makes the intriguing argument that making a summer resolution instead could be much more effective.

I think this is one of the best ideas I’ve heard in a long time. Here’s why making a summer resolution–which you can do right now–might be a lot more powerful than waiting until New Year’s. 1. A summer resolution has a limited lifespan.

There are a few different ways to define summer. Traditionally, it’s the time between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Officially, it runs from June 21 to September 23, the period between the summer solstice and the autumnal equinox. Or you may think of it, as many people do, as June, July and August. Whatever your definition, summer lasts about three months. Thus, a summer resolution has about a three-month running time, compared to a New Year’s resolution which is supposed to last all year. It’s much less daunting to commit to, say, making a home-cooked meal every night or going to the gym three times a week for 90 days than it is for 365. At the end of the 90 days, there’s an opportunity to stop, reassess, and consider whether to continue the new habit, abandon it, or make adjustments.

2. A summer resolution is easier to keep. Almost every kind of healthy habit is easier to maintain during the sunny warm weather of summer. Let’s say your resolution is to go running or biking several times a week. That will be much easier and more inviting when there’s no ice or snow on the ground. (If you live someplace like Southern Arizona where people stay indoors most of the summer, this may not apply to you.)

Or let’s say your resolution is to eat healthier. In most regions, summer brings a profusion of fruits and vegetables, along with regular farmer’s markets, to help you keep that resolution.

If your resolution is work-related, then summer–when many of your customers and other business contacts may be taking Fridays off or are away on vacation–might be a perfect time to buckle down and work on that new product or book manuscript with fewer distractions. You could even take your laptop to some lovely outdoor location to soak up the sun at the same time. 3. A summer resolution might make you happier.

Once again, if you live someplace where heat forces people to spend the summer indoors, this might not apply to you. But for those of us who live in temperate climates, summer is when we spend time outdoors, have backyard parties, attend open-air festivals, get out into nature, and generally enjoy ourselves. That’s especially true where I live, in the Pacific Northwest, where people grit their teeth through dreary, drizzly winters in exchange for gloriously sunny summers. Couple all this outdoor fun with the increased daylight of summer, and you’ll see why this season so often makes us happy. Happiness is a big plus when it comes to keeping resolutions or trying to form new habits. When we’re happier, it’s easier to stick to a new behavior pattern or keep working at a new project. And then, if we can keep up the habit through the three months of summer, it may be associated with happiness in our minds, making it easier to stick with even after summer is done.

With all those advantages, making a summer resolution just might be a much more powerful approach than making a New Year’s one. Should you give it a try?

