Here’s How I’m Getting Over a Really Bad Year and Getting Ready for a Better 2025

Year-end recaps and year-end reviews seem to be everywhere this time of year. They’re on major news sites, in our social media feeds. Sometimes they’re in our email or snail mail in the form of those year-end letters so many people write. Year-end recaps are a great way for people to celebrate their accomplishments and good fortune, and to let you know what they’ve been up to. But they can also become a source of unhappiness. If you’ve had a particularly bad year, other peoples’ joyful recaps may make you feel even worse.

“There is a lot of pressure to have a joyous season; unfortunately, not everybody has a positive experience. Between loss, family conflict, financial insecurity, and a whole gamut of other issues, this can be a stressful and challenging time for many,” psychologist Bonnie Zucker wrote in a 2022 Psychology Today post that is still relevant today. Take me, for example. As my friends and subscribers to my daily micro-challenge texts already know, 2024 has not been a great year for me and my husband. Several of our friends and family members have died and others are severely ill. Because those events sapped my time and energy, it’s been a slow year for me professionally. And then there’s all the bad news and ill feeling in the world today, with climate change, wars on multiple continents, and divisive politics. I don’t really want to recap 2024. I’d rather forget the year ever happened. But I know I need to get past this bad year so I can get ready for whatever 2025 brings. It could be a great year, or another challenging one. Either way, a positive attitude can help. With that in mind, here’s my plan for saying goodbye to 2024 and gearing up for what I hope is a better 2025.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

1. Own your bad year. If you’re an entrepreneur or solopreneur like me, you may be accustomed to putting a positive spin on things. The business is going great! Everything is fantastic! I’m so excited about new opportunities! Projecting confidence and optimism is very much the norm for American business leaders. Over time, it can become a reflex. But when you’ve had a disheartening year, it’s important to acknowledge that fact, either privately to people you trust and who care about you, or publicly. I’m doing that right now. You can’t get past something challenging if you won’t even admit that it exists. 2. Acknowledge the things that went well. Even a terrible year usually has some bright spots in it. In my case, I was commissioned to create videos to educate leaders for the first time. My husband and I also traveled to Iceland, a place I’ve wanted to visit for years. It was a beautiful and memorable trip. And I got lucky: the northern lights, which I’d never seen, showed up not once but twice during our six-day visit.

When acknowledging what went well, it’s especially important to acknowledge the things you’re proud of. And though it may sound odd, one thing I’m proud of is letting myself off the hook. Around July, the family illnesses and deaths had me really feeling rattled. I started thinking about how life is short, and questioning how I was spending my time. I stopped wanting to work as hard as I usually do. Instead of worrying that I was losing productivity or trying to somehow motivate myself to buckle down, I decided to give myself a break. I cut back a bit on my work hours and deferred projects where I could. I took some time off to spend with family. I’m the author of Career Self-Care (New World Library, 2022). So it seemed important to follow my own advice and give myself some self-care when life had me feeling down. It worked. Slowing down helped me feel feeling more grounded, and eventually more energetic. Now I’m ready to take on 2025 with new energy, and new ideas.

3. Turn the page. The best thing about bad years is that they end. Even though nothing might really change on New Year’s Day, seeing the calendar flip over always gives me a sense of new possibilities. And when you’ve had a bad year like 2024 was for me, knowing the old year is ending can bring a feeling of relief and even optimism. That’s what I’m feeling right now. So once you’ve owned up to the bad year, and acknowledged the few things that went right, it’s time to let that old year go. If you keep a paper calendar, consider tearing out the pages and burning them. Or find another way to say goodbye, and good riddance, to the old year. You now have a blank page to start fresh in the new year. And to make it better than the last one. There’s a growing audience of Inc.com readers who receive a daily text from me with a self-care or motivational micro-challenge or tip. Often, they text me back and we wind up in a conversation. These texts can help you look beyond your daily tasks and help bring mindfulness to both your work and your life. Are you curious? Here’s some information about the texts and a special invitation to a two-month free trial. Here’s wishing you a happy new year, and a better year in 2025.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.