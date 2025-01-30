Can you tell by observing someone’s body language whether they are lying or not? Chances are, the answer is no. That’s the result of a new study by a team of legal psychology experts at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. But, they discovered, there is an effective way of distinguishing truth from lies. Do some fact-checking, ask some questions, and listen very carefully to what they say.

That’s the team’s conclusion after reviewing opinions by 50 deception-detection experts. The researchers sought to determine not only which deception-detection methods the experts favored, but also which were backed up by studies. Just as important, they wanted to learn what doesn’t work. For example, they learned that observing someone’s body language will only help you tell if someone is lying when the suspected liar is someone you know well. In that case, a change in their body language can alert you when something unusual is going on. That could mean that they are lying. Listening can help you catch a lie. When you’re dealing with a stranger, watching their body language won’t help you distinguish truth from lies. It might even make the job harder. An earlier experiment showed that when people just listen to what someone says or read a transcript of their statements, they are better able to recognize a lie than when they are watching the person on video.

In other words, whatever you may have heard about how liars don’t (or do) look you straight in the eye, or look to the left (or the right) while saying an untruth, body language won’t tell you much. Instead, the researchers recommend focusing your full attention on what the person actually says. “There are no reliable non-verbal cues, but there are reliable verbal cues,” Pär-Anders Granhag, professor of psychology at the University of Gothenburg and one of the study’s authors, said in a BBC interview. For example, 72 percent of the experts agreed that liars provide fewer details than truth-tellers. Some recent research also suggests that when liars do provide details, those details are more likely to be irrelevant. Remember the last time you caught a liar. But there’s another way to try and determine whether someone is telling the truth that’s much more straightforward: Check their facts. The researchers suggest that making an effort to confirm or disprove what they’ve told you is a better use of your time than studying body language.

“Think about the last time that you caught someone in a lie. How did you know?” Timothy Luke, associate professor at the University of Gothenburg and the study’s lead author, told the BBC. “It’s probably not because they looked up and to the left. You probably had some evidence: a receipt, a text message, a witness.” If a witness contradicts the liar’s assertions, are you stuck having to decide which of them to believe? Not necessarily. Granhag and Luke and recommend what they call the Shift-of-Strategy approach. Though they propose it as a tactic for interviewing suspected criminals, it can work in other situations too. It goes like this: When you’ve gathered evidence that contradicts what the suspected liar told you, don’t directly accuse them of lying. Instead, provide a small piece of information that disagrees with some part of their story. For example, if the suspected liar said they submitted a proposal on Monday, you might say, “The client told me they didn’t see it in their inbox until Friday.”

"On your way to catching a lie." Observe what happens next. Does the suspected liar shift their story around to accommodate this new bit of information? For example, they might tell you that they did send it on Monday, but then they got a message back that the recipient's inbox was full and they waited a couple of days before trying again. If you continue providing small bits of contradictory information and the person keeps adjusting their story to account for them, "you're on your way to catching a lie," Granhag said. This method isn't foolproof. A suspected liar might also change their story because they don't remember the incident well and the new information is jogging their memory. This might happen when discussing an event from long ago, for example. But in many situations, it can give you a strong sense of whether you should believe this person or not. And it's a much better indicator than whether or not they looked you in the eye.

