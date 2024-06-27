When Tameka Rooks was a contract worker at the Prometric test site near Boston University, she got into the habit of leaving words of encouragement on test-takers’ voicemail when she called to remind them of their appointments. Three years later, one of those messages became a viral TikTok video that’s been viewed about six million times. It was a powerful random act of kindness to a stranger that has reverberated way beyond its original recipient. The message took less than one minute, and it’s a lesson that could benefit any leader.

Earlier this month, TikToker Helena Epstein was about to take the GRE. She told her older sister Emila that she was feeling quite nervous about it. Emilia had taken the GRE in 2021, and she remembered the encouraging message she got from a test center employee who left her a voicemail reminder of her appointment.

It started out as a pretty standard phone message, reminding Emilia about the test, letting her know she could arrive up to 45 minutes early and that she should bring ID and an extra layer in case the test center was chilly. Then it veered away from the usual when the caller told her to “come confident and well-prepared.” “Girl power is the best power.”

“Miss Emilia, this is what you studied for, this is what you worked hard for,” the voicemail continued. “Bring your best girl confidence. Bring your best girl magic. It’s called girl power. Girl power is the best power, ain’t nothing better than that. So, put in your head that this is what you want.” The caller went on to recommend that Emila bring the same attitude to the test that she would if she were going to work. “I just feel like people are more nervous when they study to get prepared,” the caller explained. “Then you walk in, and work is unpredictable, and y’all are ready for work, you know what I’m saying? It’s familiar. So just come the same way as if you were coming for work. Just come confident, come prepared, and just tell yourself I worked hard for this. Other than that, honey, I will see you tomorrow in the afternoon. And come with a smile, because I have one already.”

That encouraging message from someone she’d never met moved Emilia to tears, and she saved the recording of the message. So, three years later, when Helena was feeling nervous about the same test, Emilia knew what to do. She played the message for her sister over Facetime, and it made Helena cry as well.

Helena is a TikToker, so she posted a video with a recording of the message in it. “I’m taking an exam this week and literally listen to this every night as my motivation before I go to sleep,” she wrote in the captions. “I’m a crier but I swear I cry every time I listen to this.” “Please help me find this woman!!!”

She added: “Please help me find this woman!!!” She had just two clues, the first name Tameka, which Emilia remembered from when she took the test, and the fact that the mystery caller had worked for a Boston testing center at the time. TikTok viewers got to work, and eventually they were able to track Rooks down. A viewer in Boston drove to the test center and confirmed that Rooks had worked there when Emilia took the test. Helena called the test center and they put her in touch with Rooks. Then Helena called Rooks, and naturally she videoed the conversation for TikTok. She told Rooks about the impact her video had had on (then) almost two million people, and how it had helped her personally as she prepared for her exam that weekend.

“What exam are you taking?” Rooks asked, and then proceeded to give Helena her own personalized pep talk.

In a Washington Post interview, Rooks, now a manager for Prometric, explained that she always tried to give words of encouragement when she left voicemails for test takers. “The goal is to get you to come in and not be nervous,” she explained. “You might be my next doctor. I might need your help one day.” When NBC asked Rooks in an interview why she left those messages, she explained, “I don’t have to know you to help you. As long as you’re showing me that you’re doing right? Well, then, I’ll extend my hand two, three, four times.”

Imagine how things could change for the better if we all did that–if we all gave words of encouragement whenever we could to anyone who might need them, even people we’d never met. Imagine creating a culture at your company that inspired employees and colleagues to do that for one another, for customers, and even for total strangers. Rooks’s message of encouragement took about 55 seconds, which is a small time investment for the benefit it could bring, even if it hadn’t been seen six million times. I think that kind of investment is well worth it. Do you agree?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.