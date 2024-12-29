Would you like to head into the new year feeling, and projecting, more confidence? You can increase your own confidence, it turns out. You don’t have to take a course or set yourself some major challenge. Instead, it’s something that you can do yourself in a few minutes a day.

That insight comes from Adi Jaffe, Ph.D., a lecturer in psychology at UCLA and author specializing in mental health and addiction. In a recent article for Psychology Today, Jaffe explains how forming a few simple daily habits, and sticking with them, can significantly improve your confidence. “Self-confidence isn’t a magical trait bestowed on a lucky few; it’s a skill anyone can cultivate,” he writes. “​​​​​​Your daily habits shape how you view yourself.” Just what are these daily habits that can make you more confident over time? Jaffe lists nine of them in his piece. All nine are grounded in psychology and well worth trying out. Here are just a few of them. 1. Set yourself up for success with small, achievable goals. Many experts have observed that giving yourself small, achievable goals, and then celebrating those wins is a proven way to improve your confidence and help you reach those goals. That sets you up for a virtuous cycle, where reaching one goal makes you more confident about the next one. “This practice rewires your brain to expect success rather than fear failure,” Jaffe writes.

You can help yourself even more if you monitor your own self-talk and make it a practice to stop yourself when you’re self-criticizing or sinking into negative thinking. “Your inner dialogue has a powerful impact on your actions and beliefs,” he writes. 2. Meditate for just 5 minutes. Even a very brief bit of daily meditation can have a powerful effect on your confidence level, Jaffe writes. It works, he says, because meditation invites you to stay in the present moment, and that can really cut down on negative and self-critical thinking. And, there is no one right way to meditate. “Experiment with different techniques: body scans, mantra repetition, or mindful walking (or even tooth brushing),” he writes. Tooth brushing is something you have to do anyway. You might as well add in a little mindfulness.

3. Get some exercise. What the heck does physical exercise have to do with your self-confidence? More than you might think. “Exercise releases dopamine and endorphins–feel-good chemicals that boost mood, motivation, and confidence,” Jaffe writes. Your goal here is to improve your mood and your confidence levels, not to have sculpted abs. That means you don’t need a lengthy or rigorous routine. In fact, Jaffe suggests the opposite. He recommends picking an activity that you enjoy, anything from belly dancing to yoga to brisk walking, and starting out with just a 10-to-15-minute daily practice that you can stick with. 4. Surround yourself with positive people. “I recommend curating a social circle that is a mix of both highly supportive people as well as others who can model the sort of life you are looking to grow into,” Jaffe writes.

