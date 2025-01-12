How to Recover From a Very Public Firing, According to 5 NFL Coaches Who’ve Been There

Imagine having one of the most high-profile jobs in America. Your annual earnings are in the tens of millions. Your role is telling some of the strongest, toughest, and biggest men ever seen what to do. Then one day, you are abruptly fired from that dream job. And almost as soon as you learn that you’re out, the rest of the world knows it too.

That scenario has played out more often in recent years for NFL head coaches. Teams are firing their coaches more frequently in what some call the “coaching carousel.” In the 2024 season and post-season so far, teams have fired six head coaches, and there are likely more firings to come. With that in mind, ESPN recently interviewed five coaches who’ve been fired in recent years. The site asked how they recovered from the experience and what they learned. All five have landed on their feet. Dan Quinn and Rasheem Morris now have head coaching jobs with other teams. Matt Nagy became the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. Vance Joseph, was fired as the Denver Broncos head coach and is now their defensive coordinator. And Ron Rivera, is a TV and radio commentator. The wisdom they shared can help entrepreneurs as well. After all, if you ever get fired by your board, your investors, or your parent company, the news will spread just as fast among your employees and customers as it does among fans when a head coach gets the axe. What these coaches had to say should inspire and reassure you if that day ever comes.

1. Don’t let it rattle your confidence. “It’s very, very normal in this profession to get let go or fired,” Nagy, formerly Chicago Bears head coach, told ESPN. “There’s a lot of great coaches that if you look back in their careers, they’ve been fired or let go. So you have to start there.” That applies to company founders too. If you asked anyone to name the greatest entrepreneurs of all time, chances are Apple co-founder Steve Jobs would be at or near the top of that list. And yet, 10 years after starting Apple, Jobs was fired by its board. That turned out to be the beginning of his tale of greatness rather than its end. The same could be true for you. 2. Hit pause. Nagy and his wife took a two-week trip to South Africa. Rivera and his wife traveled to New York City and went to some Broadway shows. One way or another, all the fired head coaches found a way to take a break so they could gather their thoughts and gain a little emotional distance. Most got as far away from football as they could.

“The most therapeutic thing for me to do was just get away from everything and everybody,” Nagy said of his trip. Whatever your industry, completely disconnecting from work for a little while will give you the perspective you need, especially if you do it with people you love. It’s wise to take a break before you decide on your next move. 3. Learn to be better. When a head coach or a founder gets fired, it may not be their fault. But every coach ESPN interviewed still used the event as a way to learn what they could do better next time. After his South African vacation, Nagy got some mentoring from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. So did Joseph. Dan Quinn, who was fired as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, conducted a 360-degree review on himself. He’s now head coach of the Washington Commanders. Raheem Morris, who was fired as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took seven different coaching jobs over the next 12 years so he could work with and learn from specific head coaches that he admired. He’s now head coach of the Falcons. One advantage of getting fired is that you now have a blank slate. You can figure out exactly what you want to do and where you can do the most learning. Use that knowledge to choose your next step. You might find, like these coaches, and like Steve Jobs, that you can still come out on top.

