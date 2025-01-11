How to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions, According to a Psychology PhD (Finally!)
More than 90 percent fail at New Year’s resolutions. But you can beat those odds.
Are you among the millions of Americans who made a New Year’s resolution this year? Maybe you don’t make resolutions, but you do plan goals or set intentions for the new year. Or perhaps you’re trying to start new habits to improve your health, productivity, or mindfulness.
Whatever you call it, you likely already know that more than 90 percent of us fail in these plans. But there are some simple ways we can improve those odds. That insight comes from Sabrina B. Little, a psychology Ph.D. and assistant professor of leadership and American studies at Christopher Newport University. In a post for Psychology Today, she lays out some things you can do to increase the likelihood that you’ll follow through on your New Year’s resolutions, or any other ambitious plans.
One piece of advice she gives that I particularly like is to be patient. It takes time to form a new habit or otherwise change our behavior. If you think about it, we make resolutions or intentions to do things that don’t come naturally to us, or require effort. So if your resolution is, say, to go to the gym after work every day, and on the third day you wind up working late and going straight home, don’t call yourself a failure. You definitely don’t let that be a reason to give up. “In the same way that I cannot become a master violinist or an expert builder overnight, I should not expect to become virtuous quickly either,” Little writes. “Excellent habits form slowly.”
Avoid virtue-signaling.
A second great piece of advice she gives basically boils down to: Talk less and do more. Refrain from “virtue-signaling,” which is talking about something while not taking action on it. “An example is expressing concerns about sustainability issues online, and garnering positive attention for doing so, without intending to do anything about it,” Little writes. As she notes, that’s about as effective as talking about vegetables but not actually eating them.
Why not tell people your grand intentions? There’s a danger that you could wind up fooling yourself into believing you’re doing something you aren’t, Little writes. “This positions us poorly to improve because we already think we are great.” If you’ve ever met someone who talked about the evils of sugar, but consumed large amounts of sugar-laden foods and beverages, you may know what she means.
Another solid piece of advice from Little is to pick an “exemplar” or role model. She writes, “Exemplars are powerful because they both demonstrate what it looks like to be excellent in the relevant respect and motivate you to be likewise.”
Warren Buffett would agree.
Warren Buffett famously made the same point. “It pays to hang around with people better than you are because you will float upward a little bit. And if you hang around with people that behave worse than you, pretty soon you’ll start sliding down the pole. It just works that way,” he has said. The company you keep can be a powerful tool to help you start and stick with better habits.
There’s a lot more about how to reach goals and form new habits in my book Career Self-Care: Find Your Happiness, Success, and Fulfillment at Work (New World Library, 2022). Along with these tips, it can help you finally reach your New Year’s goals.
