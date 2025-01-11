How to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions, According to a Psychology PhD (Finally!)

Are you among the millions of Americans who made a New Year’s resolution this year? Maybe you don’t make resolutions, but you do plan goals or set intentions for the new year. Or perhaps you’re trying to start new habits to improve your health, productivity, or mindfulness .

Whatever you call it, you likely already know that more than 90 percent of us fail in these plans. But there are some simple ways we can improve those odds. That insight comes from Sabrina B. Little, a psychology Ph.D. and assistant professor of leadership and American studies at Christopher Newport University. In a post for Psychology Today, she lays out some things you can do to increase the likelihood that you’ll follow through on your New Year’s resolutions, or any other ambitious plans.

One piece of advice she gives that I particularly like is to be patient. It takes time to form a new habit or otherwise change our behavior. If you think about it, we make resolutions or intentions to do things that don’t come naturally to us, or require effort. So if your resolution is, say, to go to the gym after work every day, and on the third day you wind up working late and going straight home, don’t call yourself a failure. You definitely don’t let that be a reason to give up. “In the same way that I cannot become a master violinist or an expert builder overnight, I should not expect to become virtuous quickly either,” Little writes. “Excellent habits form slowly.”

Avoid virtue-signaling.

A second great piece of advice she gives basically boils down to: Talk less and do more. Refrain from “virtue-signaling,” which is talking about something while not taking action on it. “An example is expressing concerns about sustainability issues online, and garnering positive attention for doing so, without intending to do anything about it,” Little writes. As she notes, that’s about as effective as talking about vegetables but not actually eating them.