I Made a Hollywood-Style Storyboard of My Biggest Goals. Here’s Why You Should Try It Too

What’s the best strategy for reaching your biggest goals? Break them down into smaller steps and then tackle each step one by one. And there’s a great way to make it both more visual and more fun: create a storyboard for each of your goals, just as directors and writers do when they’re mapping out the plot of a new movie.

I learned this intriguing idea from Paul Casey, a speaker and leadership coach who has worked with such companies as McDonald’s and Subway. Casey led a goal-setting workshop for members of the National Speakers Association Northwest earlier this year. I lead goal-setting workshops for Inc. audiences and others, so I was curious to learn a different approach.

The storyboard was that different approach. It’s a powerful tool to help you reach your goals, in part because it lays things out in a very visual way, but also because it forces you to look at the steps it will take to reach that goal in their chronological order. And — just like the plot of a movie — it tells you a story, the story of what you will do to get where you want to go. I asked Casey after the workshop how he came up with the concept of storyboarding goals. Many years ago, he explained, he was listening to a speaker who came from the entertainment industry. “He was talking about the ‘scenes’ of your life,” he says. “It really clicked for me as a tool for getting a single goal accomplished.”

Creating a storyboard for an important goal “ignites the goal into action,” he explains. “We all stall sometimes in pursuit of big goals, and we need a visual, detailed plan on how to achieve that goal. By breaking the big goal down into five or six smaller steps, we avoid the overwhelm of gazing up the mountain at the big goal that seems daunting.”

Here’s how to do it. 1. Make a list of your goals.

Before you start on a storyboard, write a list of your goals, Casey advises. Then go back over the list and select your biggest priorities. Keep them to a small number. When I did this exercise, I chose five different goals to storyboard. Looking back, that was too many. Three would have been smarter. 2. Pick a format for your storyboard.

Storyboards can take multiple forms. Mine are written across the pages of my journal. You might prefer to write them on a pad. But you could also write them on a whiteboard, or a big piece of poster board, or you could even hang a series of sheets of paper with each of the different steps around the perimeter of your workspace. Having your storyboard on display means that you always have it in front of you as a reminder of where you hope to go. 3. Write your goal at the top.

“Put that specific target at the top of the storyboard,” Casey says. “Then, in the final box, put the very last step that you know comes right before getting it done.” Once you’ve done that, come up with five actions that are stepping stones from where you are now to that last step. “You can either reverse engineer and work backward — ‘What comes before that?’ — or start from the beginning — ‘What’s the next step?’ ” he explains. For each of your goals, make sure to write down why you want to achieve it. For example, if your goal is to double your revenues in the coming year, what will that extra money enable you to do? “One common cause of procrastination is the ‘why’ of your goal not being big enough to overcome the excuses you make to not do it,” Casey warns.

4. Add two circles to each step. “One is a deadline date you are giving yourself,” Casey says. “It’s like you are establishing tripwires or milestones along the way to keep the momentum going.” These deadlines can be short or long, depending on how quickly you want to and are able to make progress toward your goal.

In the second circle, write down the resources you will need to complete this step. Whose help will you need? Whom will you ask for advice? What research will you have to do? 5. Use a wood chipper as needed.

What if you look at the first step in your storyboard and feel too overwhelmed to begin? “People stall if the action step is too big,” Casey explains. “Overwhelm simply means that we haven’t broken it down into something small enough for our brains to handle. You have to run those actions through the chipper — think the tree branch machine that grinds branches into wood chips.” It also helps if you create some sort of accountability where you report to someone on your progress, he adds. “We are self-starters as entrepreneurs. But rarely can we get all our goals done without accountability.”

There’s a whole chapter about reaching your goals and exercises to help with goal-setting in my book Career Self-Care: Find Your Happiness, Success, and Fulfillment at Work. Breaking goals down into smaller steps and then giving yourself a deadline for each step is a great way to start.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.