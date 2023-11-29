IBM and Apple Have Abandoned Twitter. I’m Grappling With Whether to Stay or Go

IBM, Apple, and Google have all paused their advertising on Twitter (now called X) after a report showed screenshots of their ads adjacent to white supremacist content and Elon Musk endorsed an unabashedly racist message on November 15 that mocked Jews for supporting “hordes of minorities.” Musk’s quickly organized trip to Israel, presumably in response to these advertisers’ departure, is mostly being seen as the publicity stunt that it very much looks to be.

This latest controversy just looks like one more step in Twitter’s–or X’s–ongoing devolution since Musk took over. It’s left me, a journalist, a Jewish person, and someone who is very much sick of the hatred that seems to permeate our society, wondering whether using the platform still makes sense. Especially since it seems to have had all the life sucked out of it.

Musk, and some of his defenders, have taken to X lately to declare that he is absolutely not antisemitic. By that, I suppose they mean that he doesn’t hate Jewish people simply for being Jewish. Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter whom he hates or doesn’t hate. What matters is what he does and says, and there’s no ambiguity about that. This is the message that Musk called “the actual truth” to his 164 million followers:

Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them. I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much. It’s impressive that the author of the original tweet manages to denigrate all Jewish people and all non-White people in just two sentences.

Musk and Netanyahu didn’t mention it. I happened to be on X at the time Musk tweeted his agreement with that sentiment. I saw it and wasn’t particularly surprised by it. It seemed in line with the sorts of things Musk has been tweeting lately. I was a bit surprised by the backlash, and by his visit to Israel–where he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu completely avoided mentioning the offensive tweet that likely brought him there. At least while they were in public.

Of course, anti-Semitism and racism aren’t limited to X. Social media exists to give everyone a place where they can say whatever’s on their minds. For some people, what’s on their minds is hate speech. And both anti-Semitism and hate speech in general were plentiful on Twitter well before Musk acquired it.

You may have seen Jewish people on Twitter with (((triple parentheses))) around their names. That identifier, called an “echo” was reportedly invented in 2014 as a useful tool for antisemites to quickly identify Jewish people, making us easy to find in search, so we could be targeted with online harrassment. Many Jewish (and non-Jewish) Twitter users defied the hatred by putting the triple parentheses around their own names, something I’ve thought about but didn’t quite have the courage to do myself. All of this happened years before Musk took over. Twitter was always more of a free-for-all than platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook. And, despite declarations that hate speech is unacceptable, no CEO of Twitter has ever made a serious attempt to stop it.

I once loved Twitter. Despite all this, I once loved the platform. Other social media seemed intended to create an online connection with people you already knew. Twitter invited you to follow people you didn’t know, just because you might be interested in what they had to say. It made it easy to communicate with people you didn’t know and weren’t connected with online–and many readers of my articles did just that. These days, they’re mostly not bothering with Twitter. They’re contacting me elsewhere.

What I really loved was that Twitter did what I most wanted from a social media platform–it curated content for me. You can’t say much in 280 characters, so many of the tweets in my feed pointed me to longer pieces that I often wanted to read and then share with my followers. I used to do that all the time. Increasingly, I can’t find anything in my feed that I want to retweet–especially not in the weird new “For You” feed my account defaulted to before I switched it back. To me, the former Twitter now feels hollow–filled with strident opinions, but as devoid of personality, camaraderie, and fun as its new name is.

Abandoning X would be a tough decision for me. It’s where I have the biggest social media following, such as it is. I’m someone who rarely feels at home on social platforms, but I was comfortable on Twitter with its fast pace and brief messages, where you can follow someone just to get their tweets, and no further relationship is expected. A lot has changed since I fell for Twitter way back when. I still use the platform, but there’s no longer any joy in it. I’m starting to think it might be time for me to go.

