What do you do when you’re working toward a big, ambitious goal, but you keep hitting obstacles you can’t seem to overcome? The conventional advice to entrepreneurs is to never give up, never stop trying, and never take no for an answer. After all, many now-iconic companies, including Netflix, came very close to dying before they found success.

But is that always the right answer? We don’t talk about it as much, but the annals of entrepreneurship are also filled with founders who tried one thing, found it didn’t work, gave up, and then tried something else. For example, Traf-O-Data, the company Bill Gates and Paul Allen launched, failed miserably, so they gave up and tried again with Microsoft.

It’s a conundrum I’ve often pondered. How do you know if your big ambitious goal is a Netflix or a Traf-O-Data? How do you know when to grit your teeth and double down, and when to cut your losses and go on to the next opportunity? That question is at the heart of an insightful piece by Melanie McNally on the Psychology Today website. In it, she argues that while grit–the perseverance to stick with something in the face of overwhelming challenges–is a valuable quality, “too much grit can be harmful and prevent you from quitting when you should.”

It’s well worth reading her whole piece. McNally argues for the importance of knowing when to keep going and when to quit, and she’s right that this is crucial knowledge for any entrepreneur or business leader. Along the way, she poses three questions that can help you figure out whether it’s best for you to keep trying, or to move on to a different goal. 1. Even when you make progress toward your goal, do you still feel dissatisfied?

After many months of trying, you’ve finally landed that big customer. But instead of feeling like celebrating, the prospect of actually working with this new customer fills you with indifference. It’s normal to feel nervous or afraid that the deal might not go well. But if you feel no enthusiasm for the work itself, or worse, you’re feeling bored, that could be a red flag. Maybe you should be pursuing different goals. 2. Are you languishing?

“It’s not that you’re depressed, you’re just meh,” McNally explains. “Your goal doesn’t light you up in any way.” Working toward a big, ambitious goal is often a slog that requires large amounts of patience and stamina. One thing that helps people keep going is that the prospect of reaching that big goal, or even getting partway there, fills them with excitement. If that’s not the case–if the thought of reaching your big goal makes you feel more like shrugging than doing a happy dance, that could be a sign that it’s time to consider a different goal instead. 3. Are you feeling burned out?

It’s common these days for people to feel overworked and overwhelmed. But burnout has a particular definition. “Burnout has three main symptoms: emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and a low sense of personal accomplishment,” she writes, citing research on the burnout experience. If you’re experiencing one or more of these symptoms when you’re working toward your dream, it could mean that the goal you’ve been pursuing isn’t working for you anymore.

For many of us, the mere idea of giving up on a goal, especially one we’ve worked toward for a long time, can be bewildering. If that’s how it makes you feel, try thinking about how it would feel to let go of this particular goal. Ask yourself how your day-to-day life would be different without it. McNally often guides her clients through a guided exercise where they visualize their entire day if they no longer had that goal in their lives at all. “This simple exercise is usually a game-changer for them since many notice how light and excited they feel without it,” she writes. If that describes you–if visualizing your life without your big goal makes you feel lighter and more excited–it may be time to let that goal go. If and when you do, you may be making room for something even better.

