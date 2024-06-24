If You Answer Yes to These 4 Questions, You May Be a Manipulator, According to a Cognitive Behavior Expert

Could you be a covert manipulator and not know it? The answer is very possibly yes, according to Seth J. Gillihan, a psychologist who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy. In an intriguing post at Psychology Today, Gillihan defines covert manipulation as “subtle ways of trying to influence what other people think, feel, and do.” And, he writes, many of us engage in covert manipulation without realizing it.

How could you miss your own manipulative behavior? For one thing, he explains, we often have blind spots for our negative actions. For another, covert manipulation can become “habitual and automatic, almost outside conscious awareness.” Also, we can be good at convincing ourselves that our manipulative behavior serves some worthy purpose. For example, when we tell a potential customer that their new hairstyle makes them look 10 years younger, we’re just trying to make someone feel good, not hoping to win a juicy piece of business.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Of course, a certain amount of manipulation may be just part of doing business. For example, when Paul Allen and Bill Gates learned that the first affordable personal computer, the Altair 8800, was about to come out, they told the company they had gotten the then popular Basic programming language to run on the machine–even though they hadn’t written a line of code and didn’t even have access to an Altair 8800. (When the computer’s designer agreed to a demo, they quickly wrote the code, and it worked.) But misleading your customers, investors, or–worst of all–your employees can lead to the sort of mistrust that winds up sinking your business. If you’re doing it unconsciously, it’s important to get a handle on that behavior before it damages your business or personal relationships.

Gillihan identifies seven signs that you’re a covert manipulator and may not realize it. It’s worth reading about all seven. In the meantime, ask yourself these four questions. If you answer yes to more than one or two, it may be time to take a close look at your own behavior, examine your own motivations, and perhaps make some adjustments before it’s too late. 1. Are you selective about sharing information with those who need it?

There obviously are good reasons to keep some information to yourself. For example, one customer might not need to know how much another customer is paying you. But when you selectively withhold information people legitimately need to make decisions, you may be drifting into covert manipulation. For example, if you tell your business partner all the advantages of agreeing to a deal and hold back information about the possible challenges, that is manipulation. 2. Do you choose your words very carefully, and rehearse things you plan to say?

It’s probably a bad idea to blurt out every thought that comes into your head. And if you are, say, making a presentation to your board of directors, then rehearsing is a wise thing to do. But if you routinely pre-play most conversations in your head, or if you spend a lot of time carefully selecting each word for its desired effect, that might well be manipulation. Even if it isn’t, taking so much care with what you say can also make you come across as stiff and unspontaneous, and make it seem like you have something to hide. Consider loosening up a little. 3. Do you engage in flattery?

Research shows that flattery is a surprisingly powerful way to influence others, even when they recognize the flattery for what it is. So if you find yourself complimenting someone when you don’t mean it, there’s a decent chance you’re actually trying to manipulate them.

You might get away with it. But over time, frequent flattery can erode trust. And when the time comes that you want to sincerely praise someone, your words may lack impact because you’ve cheapened them with too many compliments that you didn’t mean. 4. Do you adjust your behavior according to who’s watching?

Of course, we all do this sometimes, for example when we start driving the speed limit because we’ve spotted a police car in the rear-view mirror. But if you routinely are changing your behavior, for example to make sure someone sees you working on something–“productivity theater“–that’s a form of manipulation. It’s also a shame, because productivity theater drains actual productivity. Research shows that employees put a lot of effort into making sure others see that they’re working when that effort could be better spent actually doing their jobs. And if you’re adjusting your behavior to create the appearance of productivity, or anything else, that isn’t real, then you’re subtly encouraging your employees and colleagues to do the same thing. You are likely affecting other people’s productivity as well as your own.

How to stop being a covert manipulator If you think you may be unintentionally manipulating others, Gillihan has some advice for how to stop: Try approaching the problem with curiosity. “Without judging yourself, consider what’s behind your manipulation. What need are you trying to fulfill?” he writes. And, importantly, “What is stopping you from being more authentic?”

In my book Career Self-Care, I write about a time many years ago when I used manipulation against a family member who made me angry. If someone had told me at the time I was being manipulative, I would have denied it. It’s human nature to sometimes do things for reasons we ourselves don’t understand. Asking yourself tough questions like these can help you know yourself better. That can make you a better leader, and also a better partner, colleague, or friend.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.