How many hours do you work in a typical week? If the answer is 50 or more, you likely are wasting at least some of that work time. That’s doubly true if you spread your work over all seven days in the week, and fail to take at least one day off.

That’s the intriguing result of research conducted back in 2013 by Stanford economics professor John Pencavel. Pencavel examined output data from British munitions factories during World War I and correlated number of hours worked against output. He found that at after about 48 hours, additional hours worked did not yield additional output overall. For those working more than 48 hours a week, reducing work hours “would have had small or no damaging effects on output,” he wrote.

There are plenty of valid reasons to question the relevance of this research to our work lives today. For one thing, the data is more than 100 years old, and for another, the research itself goes back about 11 years. But Pencavel referenced a large number of studies that dug into data over many decades and yielded strikingly similar results. It worked for me

But there’s another reason I believe the research–personal experience. Having read research like this and suffered my own bad case of burnout, I’ve cut back on my own work hours and watched my income and my success increase, likely because it’s forced me to focus on what’s most essential, and also because with a better-rested brain, I’m able to do those more essential things a lot better than I could when I was overstuffing my schedule. I’m not the only one. Two years ago, I interviewed psychologist and TEDx speaker Richard Shuster, who cut his workweek from 80 hours to 25 on his doctor’s orders after he suffered a stroke. He, too, has seen shorter hours contribute to greater success. “Productivity is up, profitability is up, and my relationships with my children and my spouse are better than they’ve ever been,” he told me.

But if cutting work to no more than 48 hours a week has undeniable benefits, it can also be really hard to do, especially if you work for yourself. If your customers make unreasonable demands, it can be difficult to say no because many people believe that the customer is always right. Put the customer first. Be obsessed with the customer. Delight the customer. How many times have you heard or read those phrases in ads, articles, and innumerable business books?

How do you counteract that kind of thinking? By remembering that if you are self-employed, you are also the boss, of yourself and of any employees you may have. And if a customer makes unreasonable demands, you should do what any good boss would do and push back on those demands if necessary to protect the welfare of your employees, including you. With that idea in mind, can you set some simple boundaries to bring your work hours under control? Here are some ideas.

1. Start by setting just one boundary. It should be something that you really want, perhaps taking a full hour to go for a walk at lunchtime, or leaving work early enough to make dinner. Or it might be something as simple as putting away your mobile phone during dinner.

Take three weeks and try to abide by that boundary every working day. Keep track of which days you succeed at doing this and which you fail. Please don’t beat yourself up when you do fail. I myself have been trying to set the boundary that I stop working every evening at 9 p.m. for years, and I’ve missed that curfew much more often than I’ve met it. But I’m still glad to be trying because even when I fail, I do get done with work a bit earlier than I would have otherwise. And I can always try again tomorrow. 2. Make sure to take at least one full day off every week.

I set this boundary a few years back and it’s one I’ve succeeded in keeping. Even if I often wind up doing some work on Saturdays, I consistently take Sundays off completely. I’ve found this one change to be a huge productivity boost, and Pencavel’s research found the same effect. There’s something about being able to disconnect from work for 24 hours that sets your brain up for better functioning and greater creativity when you return. 3. Eliminate the nonessential.

If you’re going to spend less time working, then inevitably some of what you’re doing now won’t get done. Fortunately, this may not be a bad thing. According to neuroscientist and productivity expert Josh Davis, much of the work most of us do every day is nonessential, something we would realize if we really stopped to think about it.

So take a few days and keep track of how you spend your time. You can jot down what you’re doing in a notebook or use an online tracking tool or app. For each task that you perform, ask yourself a few questions: Is this adding value? (Examples might be making a sales pitch or solving a problem that is keeping one of your team members from doing his or her job.)

Is this non-value-added but still necessary? (Examples might include filing your business taxes.)

Is this a task I can put off till later with no serious consequences? (If yes, then consider putting it off.)

Is this a task I can hand off to someone else? (If yes, then please, please do that.) After a few days, see if this approach has helped you reduce your work hours enough to stick with your new boundary, whatever it is.

However you approach it, chances are good that getting your work hours down to fewer than 50 a week will make you more efficient, and likely better at your work as well. But you can’t know for sure until you give it a try.

This column was adapted from my book Career Self-Care: Find Your Happiness, Success, and Fulfillment at Work (New World Library, 2022).

