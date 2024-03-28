In 1 Sentence, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol Just Taught a Master Class in Leadership. Every CEO Should Pay Attention

Chipotle made headlines last week when its board approved a 50-to-1 stock split, one of the biggest in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. In the likely event that shareholders approve the move, Chipotle shares, currently trading at about $2,900 will cost about $58, and current shareholders will receive an extra 49 shares for every one they currently hold.

Although his is not a household name, much of this is because of Chipotle CEO and chairman Brian Niccol, who joined the company six years ago from Yum! Brands, where he was CEO of Taco Bell. He’s a low-profile CEO compared to many, but just look at what he’s accomplished. During his tenure at Chipotle, the company’s share price has grown more than six-fold, rising more than 550 percent. That’s compared to a rise of 89 percent for the S&P 500 during that same period, when even the high-flying Apple “only” saw its share price increase by 275 percent. The company has also opened 1,000 new locations during that time, and aims to open about 300 more in 2024.

To mark that achievement and the stock split, the company announced that it is granting some stock to all its restaurant managers, and to all crew members who have been with the company for more than 20 years. Niccol also did a Q&A with Brian Sozzi of Yahoo! Finance, in which he talked about his dreams for Chipotle (such as a potential expansion into China), his philosophy as a leader, and how he makes sure to stay sharp and keep innovating. One thing he said really struck me: “Part of the process of this, too, is, you’ve got to be comfortable with failing.” You’ve got to be comfortable with failing. Failure, of course, is that thing we’re all supposed to embrace. Failure is how we learn. If you’re not failing, you’re not taking risks. We’ve all heard and read that sentiment a thousand times, yet most of us do everything we can to avoid failure. When we fail anyway, we’re despondent. And our shareholders, investors, colleagues, and employers tend to be unforgiving.

“Chippy” was a great idea. Until it came time to clean it. But being comfortable with failing can be a superpower if you’re running a business. And, Chipotle, under Niccol’s leadership, has been unafraid to risk failure all kinds of ways, such as by adding bacon to its offerings. Or “Chippy” the tortilla-chip-making robot that Niccol was discussing when he made his comment about failure. The thing worked great–but cleaning it turned out to be so labor-intensive that Chippy was basically unusable.

But, like all the best failures, the fact that Chippy didn’t work out helped Chipotle do better when it tried its next robotic innovation–the “Autocado,” which slices and peels avocados so they can be mashed by hand into guacamole. Niccol told Sozzi that this time around, the company paid close attention to the cleaning process right from the start of the design. And that seems to be paying off. “We’re already on like our third or fourth prototype, and now we’re like, okay, this is ready to go into a restaurant,” he said. “I’m sure when we put it in the restaurant, we’ll learn something that might cause us to iterate one more time.”

Food prep can be exhausting and somewhat dangerous, especially when you have a menu like Chipotle’s that involves quite a lot of fresh produce. (This viral TikTok video shows why.) Slicing open avocados in particular is so hazardous that there’s an actual injury named “avocado hand.” Avocado hand is becoming more and more common as people eat more avocados. So, if current testing works out and the Autocado is deployed into Chipotle restaurants, it will be a win-win, freeing up employees to do other work, and also helping to keep those employees safe. Chipotle has certainly benefited from favorable market trends. But it’s also benefited from Niccol’s willingness to innovate quickly, try all sorts of new things, and be comfortable with failure. How would your own company, or your own work be different if you were comfortable with failure too?

