In 1 Sentence, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End–and Taylor Swift Boyfriend–Travis Kelce Just Taught a Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

What do you do when you know others are getting more money for the same work that you do, and there’s nothing you can do to change that? You can rage against the injustice. You can let it eat you up inside. Or, you can shrug, appreciate the good things that you do have, and just let it go.

Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs seems to be doing just that. Kelce may be the most high-profile player in the NFL today, partly because he helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl this year, and also, of course, because he’s dating Taylor Swift. Her attendance at Chiefs games has boosted football’s popularity to greater heights and brought new fans and new revenue to the sport.

Perhaps in recognition to his indirect contribution to football overall, not to mention that he’s the best tight end currently playing, Kelce is now the highest paid tight end of all time, having just renegotiated his contract to $34.25 million over the next two years. That’s $17 million in the 2024-2025 season, and up to $17.25 in the 2025-2026 season. That’s certainly a nice paycheck. But it’s less than half of what the highest-paid wide receiver now makes. The Minnesota Vikings just signed a four-year contract extension with wide receiver Justin Jefferson for up to $140 million–or $35 million a year.

Wide receiver pay goes up again. Kelce co-hosts the weekly podcast New Heights with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce where the brothers talk about all things football, including news about contracts and pay. So this week, they discussed how wide receiver pay has reached new highs. “We got the wide receiver market just getting reset again,” Jason exclaimed.

“I should have been a wideout! I should have learned to catch the ball,” Travis responded. But he didn’t speak those words, he sang them.

And they weren’t entirely true. Travis Kelce absolutely does know how to catch the ball. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes depends on him to do that in various difficult situations. Kelce described some of those situations earlier that same episode during a discussion of the Chiefs’ mini-camp and Mahomes’ attempts to throw a knuckleball. Not only that, two weeks ago the brothers analyzed a play Travis made in a playoffs game against the Baltimore Ravens. He’d missed a signal and wound up in the wrong spot, but still managed to catch a throw from Mahomes while flying sidways through the air. The fact is, much of the time, Kelce is a de facto wide receiver, something that gets pointed out often in the sports press. So it would be understandable if Kelce–who brings star power as well as athleticism to the game–resented earning less than half as much as a rival who has the wide receiver title.

“I’m not a guy that holds out.” But as far as you can tell from everything he says in public, he doesn’t resent it at all. In fact, when the Chiefs renegotiated his contract and gave him that bump in pay a few weeks ago, he let it be known that he was grateful–and that he’d have stayed with the team with or without a raise. “I’m not a guy that holds out,” he said.

Which brings me back to the fact that Kelce sang his response. If he had spoken those words instead, some listeners might have understood them as an expression of resentment. By singing them, he made it clear that the comment was meant in a lighthearted way.

Doing that was a sign of emotional intelligence. But it shows even greater emotional intelligence that Kelce doesn’t seem to mind getting paid half as much as he would as a wide receiver. As a famous experiment with capucin monkeys once showed, it may be human nature, and even non-human nature, to feel dissatisfied with what we have if we know a peer is getting more. Kelce seems able to resist that temptation to drift into envy and rancor. He knows how lucky he is, and that the perfectly timed confluence of his personal life, podcast, championship team, and his relationship with Time‘s person of the year have all conspired to pretty much put him on top of the world right now. He’s wise enough to rise above envy and just enjoy the ride. There’s a growing audience of Inc.com readers who receive a daily text from me with a self-care or motivational micro-challenge or tip. Often, they text me back and we wind up in a conversation. (Want to learn more? Here’s some information about the texts and a special invitation to a two-month free trial.) Many are entrepreneurs or business leaders, who are always working for more–more money, more sales, more success. There’s a lesson we can all learn from Kelce. You may know you deserve more, but you can still be happy with what you already have.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated Justin Jefferson’s postion on the Minnesota Vikings. He is a wide receiver.

