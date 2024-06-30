What’s the quickest way to get the information you need to be successful at whatever you set out to do? Ask for that information from someone with experience. And yet, too many of us don’t take this simple step for fear of seeming foolish, or because we’re afraid others will use our lack of knowledge against us. It’s unfortunate, because when you let that fear hold you back, it keeps you from reaching your goals as quickly as you could.

That insight was behind a brief but powerful speech Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made this past week to participants at Tight End University. Kelce is one of the best tight ends currently in the league, and is also known for his romantic relationship with Taylor Swift. Tight End University is a yearly event he co-founded with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle–the other contender for best-in-league tight end–along with Greg Olsen, who played tight end for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks before retiring in 2021. At Tight End U, tight ends from across the sport gather to share information, run drills, and raise money for various charities.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

On the first day of the event, Kelce fired up the assembled crowd with his description of the position, which he called “the best position on the field,” and which he’s described elsewhere as a Swiss army knife because of the different tasks a tight end may be called upon to do. “We’re all the most relatable guys,” he said. “We’re all the plumber, the utility guy, the landscaper, the electrician. You need a guy? We are the guy. And that’s why I love playing tight end.” And so, he said to all the tight ends in attendance, “Don’t be afraid, man. Don’t be afraid to have a beer. Don’t be afraid to shake a hand and ask a question and ask your fellow guys across the League what they saw on a certain route or what they think about, going into a game, man. That’s why we’re here. We’re here to get better. We’re here to have a good-ass time, baby!”

Don’t be afraid to shake a hand and ask a question. Kelce tends to be enthusiastic and over-the-top, but his advice applies to almost everyone in almost any situation. You should never be afraid to ask for information or helpful advice from your customers, your mentors, your colleagues, and perhaps even your competitors. After all, that’s what Kelce and Kittle are. Their teams faced each other in the Super Bowl this year, and turned out to be so closely matched that the game went into overtime. Depending how things go, it’s highly possible the two teams will face each other again in the playoffs or even another Super Bowl. Yet here they were, sharing information and insights with each other, along with some 70 other tight ends and quarterbacks who attended the event. The power of sharing information.

I learned the power of this approach first-hand in my many years as member, board, member, and president of the American Society of Journalists and Authors. The self-employed writers who make up ASJA’s membership are all solopreneurs engaged in a highly competitive field in which it’s notoriously difficult to make a living. Yet they are always willing to share advice and even information about the publications and clients they work for.

They’re usually happy to do it because, if they’ve been in the organization or even around their fellow freelancers for any amount of time, they’ve likely received that same kind of help themselves. I certainly have, many times over, and I can’t imagine what my writing career would have been like without it. These days, I’m also on the board of the Northwest chapter of the National Speakers Association–again, a group of solopreneurs in a highly competitive field who nevertheless are happy to share insights and advice with one another. And again, that free flow of information accelerates success for everyone. There’s a growing audience of Inc.com readers who receive a daily text from me with a self-care or motivational micro-challenge or tip. Often, they text me back and we wind up in a conversation. (Want to learn more? Here’s some information about the texts and a special invitation to a two-month free trial.) Many are successful entrepreneurs or business leaders who know how powerful it is to ask for the information they need, and to share the information they have with their peers. Next time you–or someone you know–need information to solve a business problem, will you do the same?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.