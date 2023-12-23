In 2 Sentences, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah Gave the Best Advice You’ll Hear This Week. He Didn’t Mean to

“You will encounter some things that do not make sense. Question them.” Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah wrote these two sentences near the end of a lengthy email he recently sent to all employees. It appears he merely wanted them to seek ways to cut costs at Wayfair. But it’s fantastic advice we should all follow much more than we do.

How many times have you signed away all your rights to your work or your privacy, followed an illogical policy, or gone along with a group decision just because everyone else was doing it, or it was expected of you, or it came from someone in authority? Have you ever wondered what would have happened if you’d questioned those things instead?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

For Wayfair employees, questioning things that make no sense might extend to the very email Shah sent (as published by Business Insider). It began: “I thought I would take a minute to share some thoughts that I have had recently,”–although the lengthy email would take a lot more than a minute to read, let alone write. Indeed, it did seem to be a random collection of his thoughts, bouncing around from one idea to another, often leaving logic behind. Wayfair is “winning.”

First, Shah announced that the company was “winning.” Market share was growing and Wayfair was profitable once again–all good news. Then he immediately counteracted that good news by complaining that the company still wasn’t frugal enough. A long section of the email was devoted to high costs and “highway robbery,” including a lengthy example in which Shah had refused to spend $1,600 per connection point for ethernet cable and negotiated it down to $300 instead. He encouraged employees to “think of any company money you spend as your own.” To me, that’s pretty high on the doesn’t-make-sense meter. The way individuals spend money and the way companies do it just aren’t the same, and they shouldn’t be.

Worst of all, he implied that Wayfair’s employees–those left after two rounds of layoffs–werent working hard enough. “There is not a lot of history of laziness being rewarded with success,” he admonished them. “Hard work is an essential ingredient in any recipe for success. I embrace this, and the most successful people I know do as well.”

It was a really strange comment coming from a CEO announcing that his company had just turned profitable. By his own reasoning, if indeed hard work is a necessary ingredient for success, Wayfair employees must already be working hard–otherwise the company wouldn’t have become so successful. The logic there is hard to grasp. Forget work-life balance.

It gets worse. Shah also warned employees not to look for work-life balance. Someone had quoted him supposedly saying that Wayfair employees should not work late, he wrote. “I would suggest this is laughably false.” Instead, he explained, “working long hours, being responsive, blending work and life, is not anything to shy away from.” Although everyone “deserves to have a great personal life,” he added, “ambitious people find ways to blend and balance the two. I think that is what we all should do.”

As things that make no sense go, this is off the charts. I’ve interviewed many ambitious people–especially women with young or school-age children–and not one of them found it easy to “blend and balance” the two. In many cases, particularly when schools closed during the pandemic, ambitious women simply gave up the struggle and left their jobs. Shah seems oblivious to all this. An email that Scrooge might have written?

Perhaps worst of all is the timing of Shah’s message–near the end of the year, in the space between Hanukkah and Christmas. This is a time when many company leaders thank their employees for their hard work, wish them a happy holiday season, and encourage them to take time off and be with their families. Shah, who doesn’t even mention the holidays in his note to employees, seems to be sending the opposite message. All that’s missing is “Bah, humbug!”

Crowing about your company’s success and scolding employees for laziness at the same time. Asking the people who work for you to forget about work-life balance because that’s what ambitious people do. Demanding that people spend the company’s money as though it were their own. None of this makes any sense. Perhaps Wayfair’s employees will do what Shah encouraged them to do–and question it. In my book Career Self-Care: Find Your Happiness, Success, and Fulfillment at Work, I dig into the science that explains why working longer and longer hours won’t make you more successful or better at your job. Maybe someday Shah will learn that lesson.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.