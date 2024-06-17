In 33 Seconds, Barbara Corcoran Just Gave a Master Class in How to Achieve Success

To be successful, decide exactly what you want and then go after it. Don’t wait for it to come to you, and don’t be limited by what’s on offer. That’s the wise advice in a recent 33-second TikTok from Barbara Corcoran. Although she was talking about real estate transactions, it’s an excellent approach for anything you might want to achieve.

“Here’s good advice–do what I did for the last four houses,” Corcoran said in an interview snippet she posted to TikTok. She’s done this her whole life, even before she was as wealthy as she is now, she added. “Run into a community. See which houses you like and leave love notes on every door.”

“And that’s worked?” the interviewer asked. “Yeah,” Corcoran said. “You’re allowed to leave notes. ‘I love your house. It reminds me of my grandma’s house where I grew up.'” Be specific about the features you appreciate, such as the garden, she added. “The last four houses I bought were not on the market. I just picked out the house I liked best, and eventually the people called.”

Some who commented on TikTok questioned whether a method like this would really work–but others attested that it had worked for them for their own house purchase, or that they’d sold their house after receiving a similar note. It’s certainly a method worth trying if you’re buying a house–after all, you have nothing to lose. But it’s also a great way to go about everything in business and in life, and it’s a clue as to why Corcoran is the powerhouse that she is. Refusing to take the standard approach.

What’s so powerful about this story is that it demonstrates how powerful it can be to refuse to take the standard approach to getting something you want. The standard approach to buying a home begins with viewing a list of homes being offered for sale. Or, just possibly, you might hear about a friend or acquaintance who wants to sell their home, so you quickly make an offer before it gets listed. I bought every home I’ve owned using one of these two methods, and I bet you have too.

What I appreciate about Corcoran’s approach is that it flips the usual dynamic on its head, asking not, “What’s available for sale?” but “What would I really like to buy?” Instead of waiting for opportunity, or even seeking it out, she simply creates it from scratch. Her method requires more effort, more imagination, and much more patience than the standard way of doing things. It won’t always work. But when it does, she’s certain to wind up with a home that she truly loves. What could happen if you brought that same attitude to everything in your business and life?

In my book Career Self-Care: Find Your Happiness, Success, and Fulfillment at Work (New World Library, 2022), which Corcoran endorsed, there’s a lot more about creating your own happiness and going after what you truly want. Like Corcoran’s house-buying approach, it may take effort, imagination, and patience. But you’re likely to wind up with something you truly love.

