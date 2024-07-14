What do you do when you and your team suffer a series of failures and it feels like nothing is going right? How do you keep that nagging feeling of doom from dragging you even further down?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The answer, Kelce explained, lay in the leadership skills of the team’s legendary head coach, Andy Reid. “I think coach Reid does it the best,” he said. “He’s nonstop challenging the team week in, week out — not necessarily on getting better, but making sure you’re focusing on the things that are going to get you better.” In Kelce’s case, that means making the most of each practice — getting in extra exercises between structured workouts and making sure to talk things through with the team’s coaches. Nonstop challenging the team. Just think how powerful this simple tactic might make your team more resilient in the fact of failure. Having their own small, internal challenges to meet could change each team member’s reaction to a disappointing setback. “That mentality right there is, you’re just nonstop going step-by-step up the staircase and finding ways to have success,” Kelce explained. “And I think coach Reid’s leadership and how he sets that program for everybody is just flawless.” Having those weekly challenges makes it easier for team members to avoid having their emotions take over when things go wrong. “It’s like, we’re still working to get better, no matter if we’re having success or we’re not.”

The power of weekly mini-goals. Think about how that same approach could work in your own business. What if, in addition to overarching goals such as meeting revenue targets for the quarter, each team member also had their own personal set of weekly mini-goals, for example to send out a certain number of pitches, or to find three ways to improve your product. The key is to make the goals small enough to achieve in a week or a day, and something they can do regardless of external factors. For example, sending a certain number of pitches, as opposed to making a certain number of sales. Those goals could be upgraded from week to week, so that your employees, just like the Chiefs, could be “nonstop going step-by-step up the staircase and finding ways to have success.”

There’s a growing audience of Inc.com readers who receive a daily text from me with a self-care or motivational micro-challenge or tip. Often, they text me back and we wind up in a conversation. (Want to learn more? Here’s some information about the texts and a special invitation to a two-month free trial.) Many are entrepreneurs or business leaders who know how valuable it is to keep employees motivated and looking to the future, even in the face of repeated failures. Setting mini-goals can be a powerful way to do that. Should you give it a try?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.