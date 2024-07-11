In 5 Words, a CEO’s Viral Post About Things He’s ‘Sick of Hearing’ From Employees Taught a Powerful Leadership Lesson

If you’re a founder or business leaders, how do you feel when employees come to you with quick requests, saying they need to leave work early or come in late tomorrow, or otherwise take time off to deal with personal needs? Rob Dance, founder and CEO of IT consultancy ROCK in Cardiff, UK, is utterly sick of fielding these requests. He’s so sick of it that he took to X with a viral tweet of a whiteboard listing all the questions he doesn’t want to hear anymore, from “My child is sick, can I rush off?” to “I’m going to be late back from lunch, I’ve got some things to sort.” His response: “I don’t care.”

Reading through the list, your first reaction might be to think, “Wow, this guy is a jerk.” That was certainly my first thought. But then you get to the punch line at the bottom of the whiteboard: “I hired you for a job and I fully TRUST you to get it done.”

In the comments section, he added that workplaces have changed, and so have employees’ expectations. “Treat your staff like adults. That’s it, that’s the big secret.” He also wrote that employers should not “gaslight” employees into being grateful for not being fired every day. He concluded: “Output should always trump hours.” More than 5,000 responses.

X exploded with more than 5,000 comments. Many said they agreed with Dance and that more leaders should think the way he does, while others argued that it’s important for employees to give notice that they’ll be away so that the business can plan for their absence, and others noting that the rules might be different for a job that depends on someone’s physical presence, for example serving customers in a retail store. While those are certainly valid objections, to my mind, the most important five words in Dance’s series of tweets are are his conclusion. Output should always trump hours.

Intellectually, we all know this is true, and yet it’s not how most leaders run their businesses. I’ll never forget when I worked in a magazine publishing company, hearing the VP in charge of our department marvel at one of my colleagues for the way she would always stay at her desk late into the evening. Those of us who worked with her directly knew the truth: She was struggling to get her work done and failing to fulfill the requirements of her job. But what he saw was a stellar employee because all he was measuring was her hours at her desk.

That’s the fundamental problem, and it’s a management problem. When someone is in the office and how many hours they’re on site is the easiest thing to measure in all of management. Actually measuring someone’s output can be much, much harder. If one employee takes one hour to accomplish a task, and another takes four hours for the same task, what does that mean? It could be that the second employee hit some obstacles the first one didn’t. Or that they interrupted their own work several times to answer questions from their colleagues, allowing the team as a whole to work more efficiently. Or, it could mean that they took a couple of hours off and weren’t working at all. Figuring out just how much time an employee should spend to complete a task and what constitutes good or bad output is a major challenge, but it’s a challenge every wise employer should take on. Otherwise, you’re left with what some experts call “managing by line of sight,” and that is a very poor way to measure whether an employee is failing or succeeding. Just ask the VP at my old company, who thought my colleague who was staying late was such a great employee. Eventually, the company realized they had to fire her. They could have saved themselves–and her–a lot of time if they’d been measuring outcomes instead.

