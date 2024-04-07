In 5 Words, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End–and Taylor Swift Boyfriend–Travis Kelce Taught a Lesson in Self-Awareness

Travis Kelce, tight end for three-time Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs, announced this week that he would be hosting the second annual Kelce Jam music festival on May 18 at Kansas City’s Azura Amphitheater. Last year’s Kelce Jam, which also followed a Super Bowl win, sold out the 20,000-seat venue.

“Don’t try to be Taylor, that’s what I’ve learned,” he responded. “She’s on a whole ‘nother stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason, it’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed in to every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it. I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does.” Don’t try to be Taylor. Kelce could be forgiven for having a larger-than-usual ego. He’s a three-time Super Bowl champ, thought by many to be the best tight end in the NFL, and when it comes to music festivals, he already proved that he could create a resounding success before Swift ever entered the picture. Not only that, he’s just signed on to host a new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

So he could have said that he was ready for the challenge and didn’t need to learn anything from her. Or that what she does with her concerts and what he’s doing with Kelce Jam are two very different things. Instead, he took the opportunity to say how much he respects her and admires what she does. Which, of course, is the sort of thing every woman wants to hear from her significant other. Kelce knows what he isn’t.

I believe those comments also reflected some solid self-awareness and self-confidence. The awareness part is that Kelce knows what he isn’t. He’s not a music industry executive or expert. He may have already produced a sold-out concert, but he knows that his success in the music realm is built on his success on the gridiron, and the joy of his home city celebrating a Super Bowl win. He may go out onstage and sing at Kelce Jam, as he did last year. He may be famous for dancing in the end zone. But he’s very clear on the difference between himself and a real singer or dancer.

The self-confidence part is less obvious, but I’d argue it’s contained in the simple humility of his response. Swift may be at the top of her profession, but so is he at the top of his. He can simply acknowledge her success and stay in his own lane. After thinking about it for a moment, though, he did come up with one thing he’d learned from Swift. “Just enjoy the people that show up. You know, I think that’s one thing I could probably take away is she really relates to the to the people she’s performing in front of. So I’ll take that.” Enjoying the people you’re reaching may be the best advice of all. It’s something Kelce certainly does on the field, in the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, and even when he encounters fans around Kansas City. It may be one reason Swift and Kelce appear to be so well matched.

There's a growing audience of Inc.com readers who receive a daily text from me with a self-care or motivational micro-challenge or tip. Often, they text me back and we wind up in a conversation. (Want to learn more? Here's some information about the texts and a special invitation to a two-month free trial.) Many are entrepreneurs or business leaders who know that part of success is understanding when you're really, really good at something, and when you're not. Kelce just proved that he understands it too.

