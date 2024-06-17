Quiz: What Makes a Best Workplace?

Test your knowledge about the best ways to attract and retain talent in 2024.

Today’s companies offer an impressive–and highly creative–array of perks in their quest to hire the best talent they possibly can. Yet some entrepreneurial companies go beyond the usual to offer benefits that truly make employees happy, and contribute to great workplace cultures. These perks can range from expanded leave time to care for extended family members to a $5,000 no-questions-asked, interest-free loan.

What benefits and perks in 2024 make a great workplace truly one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces? Take this quiz to see how much you know about what employees want most, and how the nation’s best employers deliver in a tough job market.

