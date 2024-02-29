Kellogg CEO Gary Pilnick Just Displayed a Stunning Lack of Emotional Intelligence. It’s a Lesson in What Not to Do

WK Kellogg Company CEO Gary Pilnick is under fire in the press and on social media for his strikingly tone-deaf suggestion that people struggling in the face of inflation and ongoing layoffs feed their families Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops for dinner. He explained his thinking earlier this month on CNBC, after speaking at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference.

He gave his CNBC interview standing in front of the conference venue, the Boca Raton Resort, where rooms typically start around $600 a night, and can go up to $1,500 or more for an ocean view. The whole interview is a very big leadership lesson about empathy and emotional intelligence–or the complete lack of those things–and how leaders can get so wrapped up in their own viewpoint that they don’t know how they sound. It’s basically a master class in what not to do.

Recent U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that food now takes up more than 11 percent of consumers’ disposable income, the highest percentage for that category in some 30 years. “When we think about our consumer under pressure, there’s things that we can do,” Pilnick commented. “The cereal category has always been quite affordable and it tends to make a great destination when consumers are under pressure.” With that in mind, he explained, “We’re advertising about cereal for dinner. If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might do otherwise, that’s going to be much more affordable.”

Could it “land the wrong way”? CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla tactfully asked Pilnick if there was the potential for this message to “land the wrong way,” but Pilnick dismissed that concern. “It’s landing really well right now, Carl,” he said. The company’s research found 25 percent of cereal consumption is outside breakfast, he explained, with a lot of people eating cereal for dinner already. “Cereal for dinner is something that is probably more on trend now, and we would expect to continue as that consumer is under pressure.”

All I can say is–yikes! Faced with a shortage of time or money, there may well be times when busy people, especially those with small children, resort to cereal for dinner. But when they do, it’s usually not a cause for celebration. Kellogg’s ad, though, tries to sell it that way, with Tony the Tiger prompting a family like a cheerleader at a big game: “When I say ‘cereal!’ you say ‘dinner!'”

“Cereal!” Tony shouts. And the family shouts back, “Dinner!” Meanwhile, a dejected chicken slinks away, having been told to “have the night off.” Doubling down, Kellogg invited customers to “share how they enjoy their favorite Kellogg’s cereal for dinner on Instagram,” once a week or even every day for a chance to win $5,000 and a year’s supply of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, or Frosted Mini-Wheats. Did it occur to anyone at Kellog that people who have to eat cereal for dinner might not want to tell the world about it on social media? Unknown.

Then there’s the specific choice of cereals that Kellogg is proposing for dinner–all of them with large amounts of added sugar. A serving of Frosted Flakes, for example, has the same 12 grams of sugar as a serving of Keebler Chips Deluxe Soft Batch chocolate chip cookies. If you wouldn’t feed your family cookies for dinner, why would you choose a cereal that’s just as sugary? “Shameful. Greedy. Cruel.”

If Pilnick didn’t know at the time how insensitive he sounded, he may know now, because quite a few people have pointed it out. “Let them eat Corn Flakes,” said a headline on CNN, a reference to Marie Antoinette’s supposed response “Let them eat cake,” when told that the people of France had no bread.

“Kellogg’s boasts about celebrating [food] insecurity and advertises ‘cereal for dinner,'” congressional candidate Qasim Rashid tweeted in a typical comment. “Shameful. Greedy. Cruel. smh.” But while it’s fun to mock Pilnick for how out of touch he seems to be with his customers, there’s a serious question here every business leader should ponder. How does someone running a company get that far removed from reality?

It’s actually fairly common, says leadership development expert Ron Rael. “One of the biggest challenges any leader faces is to slip into the leadership bubble. And in the leadership bubble, they can’t see what they can’t see.” As a result, he says, “they will say and do things that seem completely oblivious, and yet that is their world. That is what they believe to be true. And the higher up the organization they are, the bigger the risks are.”

He adds, “This bubble forms and leaders don’t want anybody to pierce it. They don’t want truth tellers.” It’s a trap that’s all too easy to fall into when you’re the boss and no one wants to displease you. So the lesson is clear. If you spend all your time interacting with employees, peers, and investors, make the effort to get outside that small group and see what real people have to say. And whatever you do, if someone warns you that your message might “land the wrong way”–take that warning very seriously.

