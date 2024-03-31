Three-time Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs have a new wide receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals and, before that, of the Baltimore Ravens. The signing met with vocal approval from Chiefs fans as well as the team’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes and its head coach Andy Reid. And Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, perhaps best known for his romantic relationship with Taylor Swift, put into words exactly why Brown may be such an asset to the Chiefs–not only because of his considerable athletic talent, but also because of “the person he is.” Kelce’s take on Brown is a great reminder for every entrepreneur and business leader about what’s really important when hiring a new member for your team.

From an athletic point of view, the main reason the Chiefs are so happy with Brown is that he’s fast. He was a track star in high school before playing football in college. He ran a 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds as a college student in 2019, which is just 0.06 second slower than the NFL record set earlier this month. Mahomes, who’s worked out with Brown, noted that he flies even when he’s not trying to run that fast. Mahomes also noted that Brown is “hungry” and wants to be “part of greatness.” This is a good quality to have when you’ve just joined a team that’s hoping to be the first ever to win three Super Bowls in a row.

As for Kelce, he seems especially elated. “Got my dawg!” he crowed on New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, former center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown’s contract will be worth between $6.5 million and $11 million, depending on whether he meets various benchmarks–which Travis Kelce thinks he will. “Hollywood is gonna get 11 mil because he’s worth every penny and he’s about to go crazy this year,” he said. “A great addition to the locker room.”

Before being drafted into the NFL, Brown played for the University of Oklahoma, so Kelce reached out to his network. “I talked to my guys, my Oklahoma Sooners, on what type of guy he is,” he said. “And everybody just raves about the person he is in the building.” Though Kelce is extra-busy these days, traveling the world with Swift and opening a new steakhouse with Mahomes, among other things, he took the time to track down and watch Brown’s Twitch stream when it first became public that he was going to the Chiefs. “He was having a good old time,” Kelce said. His conclusion: “I think it’s gonna be a great addition to the locker room as well as the field, man. I’m pumped to get in the building and get to work, baby!” Now, it may well be that Mahomes did the same sort of background research into Brown. I’m quite sure that Reid did because he’s a famously good leader. But it’s striking that Kelce, who may have little or no say in who plays on the Chiefs, put the effort in to learn about his new colleague, not only as a football player, but also as a person. He put the old saying “culture eats strategy for breakfast” into practice.

In the NFL, you’re constantly in the public eye, small mistakes can have big consequences, and the pressure is unimaginably high. Injuries are an ever-present threat, and teammates depend on one another for both their success and their physical safety. Having the right people “in the building” may be even more important than it is in a typical startup or small company. But the truth is, no matter what kind of organization you’re running, personalities have an enormous impact, either good or bad. And who someone is as a human being should be a primary consideration with every hire.

