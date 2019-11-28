On Wednesday, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist posted a video to Instagram describing her time in a violent relationship. It was met by an outpouring of support on social media, with the hashtag #istandwithmelissa trending on Twitter for hours after the revelation. It all sounded way too familiar, because it happened to me too.

You think of her as strong, smart, invulnerable--she's Supergirl after all. She's upbeat, funny, and inspirational to young girls. She's not someone you would usually imagine being dragged by her hair by a boyfriend or husband. You might think this kind of thing happens to hopeless women trapped in poverty or remote rural areas. But it can happen to anyone, including pretty blonde TV stars who seem to have everything anyone could ever want.

Benoist begins her video by admitting, "I'm quite nervous, so bear with me." Then she dives in. "I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV--intimate partner violence, which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether."

She goes on to describe her relationship with a man who she says loved her and who she thought she loved. "At the time, it felt very good, how much he coveted me, how much he seemed to treasure who I was," she says. As is often the case, it began with emotional rather than physical abuse that seemed to result from his own psychological wounds. "He confided in me the tragedies he had experienced," she says. "It was all very real and easy to sympathize with, making it alarmingly easy to excuse when the damage man that I felt for became too wounded to control himself."

It began with jealousy--he didn't want her talking to other men and would often make her change clothes before they went out because he didn't want people looking at her. "Work was always a touchy subject," she says. Her partner didn't want her kissing other men or even playing flirtatious scenes with them. Needless to say, this was a problem for someone playing leading lady roles, but she began turning down roles, auditions, screen tests, and even friendships so as to avoid hurting him.

Despite her efforts to make him happy, the abuse turned into physical violence. It began with a smoothie that he threw at her face--she says she was more concerned with cleaning up the sofa than with the fact that her cheek was throbbing in pain, or the fact that she'd just been abused.

After that, it got worse, she says. "I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head butted, pinched till my skin broke, shoved into a wall so hard the drywall broke, choked. I learned to lock myself in rooms but quickly stopped because the door was inevitably broken down."

A click of reality.

The incidents would always end the same way. "There would always be a click of reality snapping back into place when he would see what he had done and a wave of guilt would wash over him," she says. At that point, he would lift her up and carry her to a bathtub, place her inside and begin running a bath. He would kneel by the side of the tub and apologize, weeping tears of regret and self-hatred. And when she pulled the stopper out of the drain she would let the event drain away, along with her tears and sometimes her blood. Until the next time.

One day he threw a phone at her face hard enough to break her nose and permanently damage her eye. This injury was impossible to hide--it was in 2015, she was appearing in Supergirl and she was doing the talk show circuit. So they concocted an elaborate story about how she had been running after her dog when she slipped on the stairs, fell, and banged her eye into a potted plant.

One of her supporters tweeted a video of Benoist back then laughingly telling this story to Jimmy Fallon. It's now absolutely chilling to watch. But while she was willing to lie for her abuser, she also felt that she was done with him.

She still hadn't told anyone about the attacks. Isolated from everyone except her partner, she feared she'd be ostracized and would have no one to turn to. But a friend sat down with Benoist and asked her point blank if she was the victim of domestic violence, and for the first time she admitted that she was. She discovered that she would have help and support to leave her partner. Even so it was difficult, she says, a process rather than an event. But she did get out, and she did find love again. Though she doesn't mention him in the video, since September, shes's been married to Chris Wood, an actor who also appeared in Supergirl.

A familiar pattern.

Benoist's story is achingly familiar because my own abusive relationship, many years ago, followed a similar, and very common pattern. My first husband swept me away with his passion for me--like Benoist's ex, he seemed to treasure me. He, too, was jealous, isolating me from my friends by insisting I keep nearly everything about him a secret. In fact, nearly everything he told me about himself was a lie, but it took me a long time to figure that out. He too was damaged, in his case literally--covered with scars from abuse he had suffered.

As with Benoist's ex, his first act of physical abuse was to throw something at my face, a set of keys rather than a smoothie. Luckily I wasn't injured, but it spooked me enough that the following day, while he was out, I looked up the number of the Domestic Violence Hotline and seriously considered calling. My plan was to describe what had happened and ask if I might be in trouble. It could have been an eye-opening conversation if I'd had it, but I wasn't ready to have my eyes opened. I couldn't get myself to dial the number--the whole thing seemed way too embarrassing. The journalist in me was pleased with this insight. If I was too embarrassed to call over something as "minor" as a set of keys thrown at my face, imagine how a "real" abused woman must feel.

As with Benoist's ex, the violence escalated while I rationalized and told myself I could deal with it. And then, at the tail end of a Christmas party, my husband got very drunk, flew into a rage, and came after me, punching wildly and screaming that I was "dead meat." Fortunately, the last few party guests, all of whom were his friends, managed to restrain him and then he passed out. The next day, I moved out of my own apartment and was never alone with him again.

1 in 4 women.

This all happened many, many years ago. For the past 19 years, I've been married to a wonderful man who would never hurt me or anyone else. But the moral of these stories, both Benoist's and mine, is that there is never any such thing as too smart, too successful, too wealthy, or too well educated to be a victim of domestic violence. It happens to both women and men, both straight and gay, although statistics show that it happens to women a lot more. In fact, it happens to one out of every four women at some point in our lives, which means that if you know more than four women, you know some victims of domestic violence, whether they've ever told you about it or not.

If you're a victim of domestic violence yourself, or even like me back then, are wondering if that's what you are, then please do what I didn't do and call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233). Even if it's just to chat or to ask if what you're experiencing might be abuse. You may feel like no one else would understand your situation, like there's no one who can help you, or that you have no choice but to stay. None of that is true. There is help out there, and people who care, and understand--because they've been through it too.