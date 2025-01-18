Patrick Mahomes Just Admitted Something About Leadership Many New Fathers Wouldn’t

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lot going on these days. His team is playing the formidable Houston Texans in the divisional round today. Winning that game would put the Chiefs’ goal of a “three-peat,” or three Super Bowl wins in a row, one step closer to reality. His team is currently tied for the best record in the NFL this season, with 15 wins and only two losses.

With all this going on, his wife Brittany Mahomes gave birth to their third child on Sunday, a daughter named Golden Raye. They already had a daughter, Sterling, who turns four in February, and a two-year-old son Patrick, nicknamed “Bronze.” So in this week’s press conference, reporters asked Mahomes as many questions about his growing family as they did about football. His answers revealed a lot about who he is as a leader. It’s an example for other leaders to follow. “Your third time around, do you feel like it’s become easier for you to manage football and family life?” one asked. “I mean, I don’t even want to say that, because Brittany’s doing everything,” Mahomes replied. “So I’m just trying to be supportive.”

Is Mahomes really doing nothing? The Mahomes let television crews record their home and family life for the Netflix series Quarterback. While it’s impossible to know what happens when those cameras aren’t around, from what viewers can see, Mahomes is an involved father who loves being with his children and bringing them to games. So it’s surprising to hear him say that his wife is “doing everything,” and that even with two other small children, he’s not dealing with extra responsibilities. Now, it’s certainly true that the Mahomes have more help with their home and kids than the average new parents. Brittany revealed back in 2023 that they employ a chef and a nanny, in addition to the security team their celebrity makes necessary. On the other hand, they also have more going on than the average new parents do. In addition to being one of the best quarterbacks currently in the league, Patrick has a range of entrepreneurial projects. And both are part owners of the Kansas City Current, a professional women’s soccer team. Here’s what I find striking. No matter how wealthy he is and how much help his family may have, I can’t remember hearing a high-profile father in the 21st century admit out loud, never mind on national media, that his wife is “doing everything.” Most would be too concerned that the admission might make them look bad. Mahomes seemed concerned about the opposite. He avoided claiming more credit than he deserved. It’s a simple thing every leader can do that will empower and inspire the people who work with you.

The team’s success so far this season worked out well for the timing of Golden’s birth. Having clinched the first seed in the playoffs, the Chiefs got a bye week during the playoffs. “It was cool that we got the bye, because you can really focus in on just being at the hospital, meeting the moment,” Mahomes said. “It’s a special moment that I know a lot of dads and moms have experienced, and you don’t forget about that stuff. So I’m glad I was able to be there.” It’s been a nice break, but it ends this afternoon. And if the Chiefs win against the Texans, he may be very busy for a few more weeks to come.

