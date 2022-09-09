England's Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96. Given her age, some recent health concerns, and the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip in 2021 that left her bereft, her passing should not have surprised anyone.

And yet, somehow it has. Britons, and royal family watchers the world over, including me, were taken aback by her passing. She's the only British monarch most of us have ever known, having held that job for the last 70 years. And she did it with such calm grace that it's impossible to imagine the royal family without her.

The power of consistency.

There's an important lesson every leader can learn from the example Queen Elizabeth set. Consistency--the ability to do the same job in the same way year after year and decade after decade, even as the world changes around you, has a tremendous power to reassure and inspire those you lead.

The importance of consistency--and of calm, decorum, and the preservation of the monarchy--was drummed into Elizabeth early. Her father only became king because his elder brother, King Edward VIII, abdicated so as to marry divorced American Wallis Simpson. (The couple lived out their lives with the titles Duke and Duchess of Windsor.) The abdication and the scandal surrounding it shook the monarchy to its core.

Not only that, in the decades before and after her birth, one royal European family after another was dethroned, exiled, or even executed, as happened to the Romanovs in Russia. These events underscore a subtle but important truth: We think of monarchs as people who can't be fired, but they only rule for as long as they have the consent and approval of their subjects.

And so, at age 25, Elizabeth transformed herself into the monarch that English people both wanted and needed. She preserved tradition, emotional distance, and the absolute dignity of the throne, even as she was also willing to try new things, such as the first-ever televised coronation, or making a video with Daniel Craig as James Bond to kick off the London Olympics.

She remained constant as everything changed around her. During her reign, much of the Commonwealth--what had once been the imposing British Empire--dwindled as nation after nation declared its independence. She kept her calm demeanor through Prince Charles' troubled marriage to Princess Diana, as the marriage fell apart, and even through Diana's shocking death in a car accident in Paris.

In more recent years, she stayed publicly calm even as politicians dragged her into the struggle over Brexit, as accusations of sexual assault swirled around her son Andrew, and as her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan renounced their royal positions and duties and relocated to America, where they gave damning interviews about life in the royal family.

"We will meet again."

Just as her father had at the outbreak of World War II, Elizabeth helped reassure and guide her people at the outbreak of Covid-19 with a rare televised speech. She began by thanking both healthcare workers and British people who were staying home and thus protecting others in their communities. She called on them to strengthen their resolve, reminding them of the challenges Britain had overcome in the past. She said she hoped "those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any." And then she reminded them that better days were ahead. "We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again," she said.

In 70 years as queen, she never let her public image waver. She almost never missed a royal or ceremonial duty, even in the last months of her life. In fact, two days before her death, she held her traditional meeting with a new prime minister, Liz Truss, and formally asked her to form a new government in the queen's name.

"If you live in this sort of life--which people don't very much--you live very much by tradition and by continuity," she said in a rare public comment about her role. "I find that's one of the sad things, that people don't take on jobs for life. They try different things all the time."