Star Psychologist Adam Grant Says Reading These 3 Books Will Make You Happier in 2025

Are you hoping for a happy, productive, and successful year in 2025? Wharton psychologist and best-selling author Adam Grant has some reading suggestions for you. In a new Substack post, Grant named 10 books coming out in January or February this year that he says will “feed your mind.”

Two of the books, he writes, will lead to greater happiness and well-being. And a third can help you fix what’s not working in your company, your workday, and your daily life. It’s well worth checking out the whole list of 10 books, but these three have the potential to change your life for the better. And the happier you are, the better you’re likely to do in every area of your work and life.

1. Shift by Ethan Kross

Most of us often feel out of control of our emotions. (Just consider how you felt the last time someone rudely cut you off in traffic.) But what if you could manage those emotions and get them to work for you instead of against you? In Shift, Kross, a professor in both psychology and business at the University of Michigan, teaches readers how to use their emotions so that they are a tool rather than a curse. “This is a page-turner from a top psychologist that’s grounded in science and filled with practical insights,” Grant writes. The book comes out February 4.

2. Life in Three Dimensions by Shigehiro Oishi

The book’s subtitle is “How Curiosity, Exploration, and Experience Make a Fuller, Better Life.” And that’s exactly the argument Oishi makes in what sounds like a fascinating book. Most of us believe that a good life contains both happiness and meaning, which might mean different things to different people. But maybe there’s more. “Building on his pioneering research, this psychologist introduces a third dimension of the good life: having new and interesting experiences,” Grant writes. Life in Three Dimensions comes out February 4.