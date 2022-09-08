Most Americans who benefit from federal student loan forgiveness won't have to pay taxes on those forgiven loans. But residents of six states will have to pay state tax on student loan forgiveness under current law. You or your employees who live in these states could see a bigger tax bill as a result of loan forgiveness.

When president Joe Biden announced late last month that the federal government would forgive up to $20,000 in student loans, that was great news for an estimated 20 million students and former students who will get out from under at least some of their student debt. And even though debt forgiveness usually counts as income for tax purposes, federal student debt will not be taxed by the IRS.

But the rules may be different at the state level. Many states are "conforming states" which means they automatically follow federal law as to what is and is not taxable income. And several non-conforming states have already passed laws exempting federal student loan forgiveness from state taxes.

But six non-conforming states are currently on course to tax student debt forgiveness, unless they pass laws exempting that income before those taxes are due. They are:

Arkansas

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Four of these states have yet to settle the question of whether they will or won't tax student loan forgiveness, which is understandable when you consider that it's been just two weeks since the program was announced. But two states, Mississippi and North Carolina, have definite plans to tax that income.

People who receive the maximum loan forgiveness amount of $20,000 and live in an affected state may see their tax bill go up between $500 and $985, depending on the state. If you're a resident of one of these states and benefit from student loan forgiveness, it's smart to set some money aside in case it leads to a higher tax bill.

When will you pay taxes on student loan forgiveness?

Even though you likely planned to pay off the debt over several years, you'll owe taxes on that income all at once, payable for the tax year in which the loan was forgiven. And to complicate matters a bit more, it's hard to know when that will be. For example, if you applied for either federal student aid or an income-based repayment plan, you may have already submitted income information for 2020 or 2021 to the federal government. If so, it will use that information to automatically reduce or eliminate your loan under the new forgiveness program, which means you might automatically owe those taxes as well.

If you're not automatically included in the program, you'll need to fill out an application that should be available early next month. You'll have until December 31, 2023 to apply. This means that your student loan forgiveness could count as income in 2022, 2023, or 2024, depending on when you apply and how quickly your application is processed.