Scooter Braun, the iconic music manager known for discovering Justin Bieber, just announced he is retiring from music management after 23 years. Over that time, he has managed not only Bieber, but also Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Asher Roth, and Kanye West.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Her attempt to repurchase those masters, and the label’s response that she could have them back only if she continued to work with it, led to a battle that raged on social media as well as in board rooms. Ultimately, Braun sold Swift’s masters to an investment group for a reported $300 million–a tidy profit. That was right around the time she began releasing her “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings of those songs, ultimately deflating the earlier masters’ value. Now, Braun is stepping back from management–in a statement he explained that he wants to focus on his job as CEO of Hybe America and on the “three superstars” who are his kids. It appears that Swift is getting the last laugh. And while it’s impossible for anyone not directly involved to know the full story, there are some obvious lessons for every leader in what not to do.

1. Don’t force someone into a deal they don’t want. This seems like a no-brainer to me. Running a business (never mind recording and selling music) is tough enough under the best circumstances. Strong-arming a reluctant party into working with you just makes that hard job even harder. And yet, so many contracts are written to do exactly that, especially in creative fields. In book publishing, for instance, first refusal on the next book, or even multiple-book deals, are commonplace.

In this case, Swift was more than ready to move on from Big Machine, but the label attempted to force her to stay and keep working with it. A less powerful artist might have gritted their teeth and stayed. It’s hard to imagine that would have been a happy or fruitful relationship. 2. Social media won’t always help you.

Braun first discovered Bieber, his breakout client, on YouTube. In this and many other ways, social media has been instrumental to Braun’s success. But social media is also where Swift claimed Braun was bullying her, and where her fans and supporters began issuing death threats against him.

In November 2019, citing those death threats, he publicly pleaded for a meeting with Swift so that they could work things out. “I would like to find a resolution … I’m open to ALL possibilities,” he wrote in an Instagram post that has since been removed. He added that he and others made many futile attempts to begin negotiations with her. “It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict,” he wrote. By that point he was likely right–she probably did have no interest in negotiating with him because she’d already announced that August that she planned to re-record all the songs on her first six albums as soon as she legally could. That announcement likely came as a shock to Braun since no other artist had ever re-recorded that much of their music before. I’m cynical enough to wonder if it was this announcement, which would dramatically decrease the value of the earlier masters, that made him say he was “open to ALL possibilities.” The timing of his post seems more than coincidental, much like his announcement that he is no longer a manager four days before Bad Blood starts appearing on viewers’ screens.

3. Don’t be a jerk. Yes–acquiring and then reselling Swift’s catalog was absolutely within Braun’s legal rights. But was it a nice thing to do? Absolutely not.

It does, however, seem like it might be the norm for Braun. Variety called him “famously hard-charging,” and added that he had “garnered so much ill will–and envy–in his rise to the top that the situation has reached a kind of snowballing mob mentality.” Varitey also noted that with his purchase of Swift’s catalog, “his reputation took a lethal hit.”

It may be telling that all of his most famous clients have moved on from his company–Bieber, Grande, Lovato, and even Asher Roth, whose first hit song saved Braun from bankruptcy. Even when you’re at the pinnacle of your industry, as Braun is, or was, making enemies can hurt you, and not just with social media death threats. As for the future, Hybe manages Korean superstar group BTS, so Braun will still be a powerful music industry exec. But he won’t be the titan of the American music industry he once was.

There’s a growing audience of Inc.com readers who receive a daily text from me with a self-care or motivational micro-challenge or tip. Often, they text me back and we wind up in a conversation. (Want to learn more? Here’s some information about the texts and a special invitation to a two-month free trial.) Many are entrepreneurs or business leaders who recognize how important it is to maintain good relationships with the people you work with and create goodwill instead of destroying it. Braun’s retirement may be a good example of why.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.