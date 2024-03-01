Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders this year begins with a heartfelt tribute to Berkshire Hathaway’s late vice chairman Charlie Munger, who died in November just shy of his 100th birthday. Buffett writes that Munger was “the ‘architect’ of the present Berkshire,” while Buffett acted as the “general contractor,” carrying out his plans.

In the letter, Buffett tells the story of how Munger persuaded him to change his approach from investing in companies that were undervalued based on their share prices to investing in high-value companies that would do well over time, thus providing a meaningful return on investment. It’s a story Buffett has told before, but now that Munger is gone, it has special resonance.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In 1965, Buffett took over what was then a declining textile manufacturer called Berkshire Hathaway. He has called it the dumbest investment he ever made, and he did it at least in part because the company’s management had ticked him off. But it was also in line with the philosophy he’d learned from investing guru Ben Graham to buy stock in troubled companies with undervalued share prices. This is where Munger comes in. At a time when he had no formal relationship with Buffett or Berkshire Hathaway, and didn’t own any of the company’s stock, he generously offered Buffett some very wise advice. Here’s what he said, according to Buffett’s letter:

“Warren, forget about ever buying another company like Berkshire. But now that you control Berkshire, add to it wonderful businesses purchased at fair prices and give up buying fair businesses at wonderful prices. In other words, abandon everything you learned from your hero, Ben Graham. It works, but only when practiced at small scale.” There’s a great deal of leadership wisdom contained in that quote. Let’s unpack it.

Sometimes boring is better. This was Buffett’s “aha!” moment, the advice that changed everything. It takes creativity, imagination, and tenacity to ferret out companies whose stock prices are down because they are facing tough times, and yet are still really good investments, based on their valuation. It takes considerably less imagination to look at a company like Apple or American Express and decide that this is a sound investment.

Investing in the stock market is an area where creativity and imagination may not help you very much–where it’s better to make the more boring choice. Buffett absorbed this lesson so well that he proved it years later when he offered a $1-million-for-charity bet to the hedge fund industry at large. He bet that over a 10-year period, no managed fund could provide a better return than investing in an S&P index fund that simply bought and held shares of all the companies that make up the Standard and Poor’s 500 index, considered representative of the market as a whole.

Hedge fund managers and investment advisors make their very good livings off their supposed ability to outperform the market, so the fact that Buffett easily won his bet really says something. It says there are times when doing the boring thing is a lot more effective than doing the innovative thing. That’s a lesson every leader should remember. Beyond the great advice Munger gave Buffett, also consider just how Munger delivered his lesson–with a combination of unsparing honesty and real kindness. He was quite direct. He flat-out told Buffett that taking over Berkshire Hathaway had been a bad move. But he didn’t just tell Buffett he’d screwed up, he also told him how to make things better by adding shares of wonderful companies to Berkshire’s portfolio.

Munger foresaw that Berkshire Hathaway could become what it is today–a holding company that invests in other companies or buys them outright, and that someday no one would remember or care what industry it originally operated in. And then the fact that Buffett had bought himself a dying textile company wouldn’t matter. Munger made Buffett see that possible future, and gave him the guidance to get there. When you can do that as a leader, it’s a gift to those you lead. Munger explained why it was time to abandon a successful strategy.

Buffett had idolized Ben Graham ever since studying with him at Columbia University, and he got rich following Graham’s formula of buying shares in undervalued companies. Rather than tell Buffett that his hero Graham had been wrong, Munger explained why the strategy that had worked so well up that point wouldn’t work as well in the future–because Buffett’s holdings were expanding and buying undervalued companies does not work at a large scale.

Munger saw that Buffett needed to change what had been, up till then, a very successful approach. But it’s really tough to get someone to change an approach that’s working well for them–doubly so when it comes to investing. The business world is littered with the corpses of companies that waited too long to abandon a successful strategy, believing that if something ain’t broke you shouldn’t fix it. Munger found a thoughtful way to get the point across without denigrating Graham or telling Buffett that he’d been wrong to follow his idol’s advice. With the benefit of hindsight, we can see that Munger was right. His strategy to “buy wonderful companies at fair prices” has made many Berkshire shareholders very, very rich. One recently left his widow $1 billion with the instruction to use it for whatever she thought was right. She donated the whole sum to a Bronx medical school, so that tuition would be free forever.

There’s a lot more about the value of mentorship and getting input from smart people in my book Career Self-Care: Find Your Happiness, Success, and Fulfillment at Work. Munger’s advice to Buffett is a perfect example of how getting–and following–the right advice can make all the difference to your success.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.