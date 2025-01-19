TikTok Went Dark. Then It Came Right Back

TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app that’s been banned in the United States went dark on Saturday evening. A few hours later, it was already back for many users. It’s been a head-spinning bit of drama that may ultimately increase TikTok’s already giant popularity. It may also have been a very clever move.

The law banning TikTok was voted in by Congress and then upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday. To keep operating in the U.S., ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent, would have to sell it to a non-Chinese acquirer. The company seems unwilling to take that step. And so, shortly before midnight on Friday when the ban took effect, the company voluntarily shut off its platform. It really didn’t have to. Outgoing president Joe Biden had announced his administration would not enforce the ban during its last full day. Incoming president Donald Trump has indicated he intends to save TikTok. With little threat of consequences and the ban likely about to be lifted, why did the platform still choose to go black? And why did it immediately return without waiting for Trump to take office?

Everyone’s talking about the TikTok ban. It’s human nature to want what you can’t have. From Cabbage Patch Kids to iPhones, making something hard to get is a dependable way to create increased demand. At this moment, the TikTok ban in America is dominating conversations everywhere. Inevitably, some people who never gave TikTok much thought started to take an interest. Given all that, a temporary ban and briefly going dark may have actually benefited TikTok. Then there’s the new president taking office. Trump leads the Republican Party, which controls both houses of Congress, as well as the White House. So it seems smart for TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to try and form an alliance with him. And indeed, Chew posted a video to TikTok after the Supreme Court ruling, praising Trump and thanking him for “his commitment to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States.” As for Trump, he has always indicated that he would “most likely” save TikTok. But, as befits the author of The Art of the Deal, he had not made a firm commitment to do so. That’s where things stood when TikTok pulled the plug in accordance with the law, late Saturday night.

TikTok disappears from Google and Apple stores. But something else happened. Google and Apple removed TikTok from their app stores, in accordance with the law, around the same time TikTok went dark. While TikTok could, of course, reverse its own decision to turn out the lights any time it wanted, it couldn’t control the actions of these powerful tech titans. Without the app stores, the platform is effective blocked from gaining new users or providing updates to existing one. So Trump came to the rescue. Dropping earlier phrases like “most likely” and “I’ll decide,” the president-elect made a flat-out promise to give TikTok a 90-day extension on its ban by executive order, which the new law allows. The order would also remove liability for any companies that made TikTok available, he wrote on Truth Social. Although some have questioned whether even as president, he will have the authority to do that. Even so, buoyed by this assurance, TikTok began turning the lights back on Sunday, roughly 12 hours after turning them off. As of this writing, the app has not returned to the app stores, but my guess is it will soon. So will other, less high-profile apps owned by ByteDance and affected by the ban.

What happens after 90 days? Can Trump fully restore TikTok after the 90 days are over? He has a couple of options. He could simply tell his administration not to enforce the law. That would put TikTok in roughly the same position as the entire cannabis industry, illegal under federal law but able to conduct business anyway. Or he could ask the new, Republican-led Congress to repeal the law, and perhaps they would. For now, by helping to restore TikTok, Trump may gain the gratitude of the platform’s 170 million-plus U.S. users. Many are the young people most politicians love to court. That’s a win for him. TikTok is joyfully welcoming back its users, along with many new ones who are curious to see what all the fuss is about. That’s a win for the company. And of course, creators and viewers can go back to the app they love.

