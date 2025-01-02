Tim Ferris Does This 60-Minute Exercise to Start Each New Year and So Should You

A past year review can help you do more of what you love and less of what you hate in the coming year.

Tim Ferriss, bestselling author and early-stage investor used to make New Year’s resolutions, but he doesn’t anymore. For more than a decade, he’s done a “past year review” instead, he wrote in a 2021 blog post. It’s a simple method that uses your calendar to determine how you should focus your time and attention in the coming year, and one of the best year-end exercises I’ve ever come across. I plan to try it this year. Maybe you should too.

Ferris says he started doing this exercise after a young friend died of cancer on New Year’s Eve. “Her passing was a somber reminder that our days here are too precious not to fill them with the people and activities that nourish us most,” he wrote. I experienced some losses of my own last year, and I completely agree with him. Ferriss says the past year review takes 30 to 60 minutes to complete, an appealingly short exercise from a famously impatient guy. It sounds well worth the time investment. If you want to give it a try, here’s how. 1. Take a look at last year’s calendar. For many people, including me, this will mean opening a calendar website or app. For others, it will mean opening a paper datebook. This will work either way. And whichever kind of calendar you use, you can use a piece of paper, an online note-taking app, or a spreadsheet to do your past year review. Any of these will work. I plan to write mine into my journal. For me, exercises like these can be more powerful when they’re handwritten.

Either way, you need two columns, one for positive experiences and one for negative ones. Now look through your calendar week by week. “For each week, jot down on the pad any people or activities or commitments that triggered peak positive or negative emotions for that month. Put them in their respective columns,” Ferriss wrote. 2. Notice the highs and lows. “Once you’ve gone through the past year, look at your notepad list and ask, ‘What 20 percent of each column produced the most reliable or powerful peaks?'” Ferriss wrote. These are your highest highs and your lowest lows. I took a quick glance at my own calendar. Competing in last year’s National Speakers Association storytelling competition, having a romantic birthday dinner with my husband at a fine French restaurant in Pike Place Market, and seeing the northern lights from a geothermal hot tub in Keflavik, Iceland were all high points for me in 2024.

3. Use them to rethink your calendar. Start by scheduling more of your positive highs into your calendar in the new year, Ferriss advises. Schedule them with friends and colleagues, prepay for fun experiences, he says. The idea is to find ways to lock these fun events into your calendar so you won’t cut them out later when you’re busy and squeezed for time. Next, make a list of your lowest lows. Write “Not-to-Do” at the top of the list, and post it somewhere you will see it, Ferriss advises. “These are the people and things you know make you miserable, so don’t put them on your calendar out of obligation, guilt, FOMO, or other nonsense,” he wrote. Keep in mind, he added, that eliminating the negative isn’t enough. You have to make sure to block in time for the positive. Remember, he wrote, “It’s not real until it’s in the calendar.”

There’s a lot more on how to best spend your time and on figuring out what makes you happy in my book Career Self-Care: Find Your Happiness, Success, and Fulfillment at Work (New World Library, 2022). If you’re looking for ways to have more peak positive experiences in your work, take a look.

