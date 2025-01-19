Travis Kelce Just Revealed How the Best Leaders Keep Winning in 1 Sentence

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23-14 yesterday, moving them one step closer to their goal of a third-in-a-row Super Bowl victory, or “three-peat.” There’s no question the last few seasons have been extraordinary for the Chiefs. So what were they thinking as they headed into this divisional round?

Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce posed exactly that question to his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on this week’s episode of New Heights, the podcast they jointly host. Travis’s answer is an important, if unsurprising, lesson that can benefit any business leader. The Texans are well coached, physical, and fast, Jason said. “So it’s going to be a challenge for you guys. What’s the keys to victory?” Keys to victory, of course, is a well-worn football phrase. It’s used by fans and prognosticators when they want to predict the outcome of a game, and by coaches when they want their players to keep important lessons in mind. And, as both Kelce brothers know, there are only so many of them. Don’t turn the ball over. Control the line of scrimmage. Play complementary all three phases [offense, defense, special teams]. The head coach has a list. “It’s like, the head coach, for the keys of victory, just has a running list of seven,” Jason joked. “And it’s just, ‘How do I rearrange into three keys?'”

“It’s football,” Travis added. “It’s not that hard, ladies and gentlemen. Everybody knows that those are the things that you have to do.” He tried to give a more thoughtful answer to how the Chiefs might beat the Texans. “Obviously this team plays very, very well together, man. And it’s gonna take all 11 on the field.” Then he cracked up. “Yeah, I just said another one. It’s just the same thing every single time.” It’s just the same thing every single time. Often, the “secret” to success isn’t secret at all. It’s doing the things you’ve always done, doing them well, and being consistent. The “keys for success” can be very, very predictable. But there’s still great power in recognizing their importance.

The strengths you already have. Many leaders believe they should try something new if they want to be successful. And certainly, in our fast-changing world, any business that wants to survive must be open to new approaches. But it’s good to remember, too, that the strengths that got you where you already are may be the same ones that will lead you to future successes. It might be boring, but it’s still true. There’s a growing audience of Inc.com readers who receive a daily text from me with a self-care or motivational micro-challenge or tip. Often, they text me back and we wind up in a conversation. (Want to know more? It’s easy to try it out and you can easily cancel anytime. Here’s some information about the texts and a special invitation to a two-month free trial.) These texts can help you look beyond your daily tasks and bring mindfulness to both your work and your life. They may help you be more successful as well. Doing the things you’ve always done, and doing them well, may be a great place to start.

