Trouble Sleeping? Even If You’re Happy at Work, Your Job May Be to Blame, a 10-Year Study Reveals

People who work sitting at a desk are 37 percent more likely to have trouble sleeping than those with more active jobs. That’s the finding of a new study that examined sleep patterns of 1,297 workers over 10 years. But if, like most Americans, your job keeps you desk bound, there may be things you can do to start sleeping better.

To learn about the relationship between our jobs and our sleep, a team of researchers led by Claire Smith, assistant professor in psychology at the University of South Florida, dug into data from the Midlife in the United States. That study gathered detailed information from a representative sample of about 1,297 employed people, and then went back for an update a decade later. The researchers divided people into three sleep categories, good sleepers, insomnia sleepers, and catch-up sleepers. Catch-up sleepers may get inadequate sleep at night but compensate with naps and with longer sleep on weekends. What they found wasn’t pretty. Not surprisingly, people who work unusual shifts, such as overnight, tended to be catch-up sleepers due to their schedules. They also found those with desk jobs were 37 percent likelier to be insomnia sleepers than the sample as a whole. Worse, 90 percent of those who had trouble sleeping when the data was first collected were still struggling to sleep a decade later. Once troubled sleep takes root, it can be really tough to get back to good sleep. How easily do you fall asleep? Healthy sleep is not just a matter of how long you sleep, but also how easily you fall asleep, whether you sleep through the night, and whether you can have a consistent sleep schedule, Smith told Men’s Health. And, she said, our jobs aren’t helping. “The way we are designing work poses serious, long-term threats to healthy sleep,” she said.

Unfortunately, you likely can’t change jobs to get a better sleep schedule. If you like your job, you might not want to. Is there anything you can do to counteract the sleep-harming effect of a sedentary job? Yes, Smith says. First, she suggests following all the guidelines that are collectively known as “sleep hygiene.” That means making sure your bedroom is dark and cool, stopping screen use two hours before bed, and going to sleep and waking up at around the same time every day. Small changes could lead to better sleep. Beyond that, these findings suggest that a few tweaks to your workday could also improve your sleep. If your job has you sitting at a desk, take frequent breaks throughout the day and spend those breaks moving around. Go out for a brief walk or even just walk through the office. Or, if you can, pop in some ear buds and spend a few minutes dancing to your favorite tunes. All these activities can help you feel sleepier when bedtime comes. And because movement gets your blood flowing and keeps your body more limber, it could cut down on the nagging aches and pains that might be keeping you awake as well.

