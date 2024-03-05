Warren Buffett Says This Is the Best Thing Anyone Ever Did With $1 Billion. (You Can Do It With Any Amount)

Last week, Ruth Gottesman surprised the world–and an auditorium full of students–by donating $1 billion to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. Gottesman, 93, was a longtime faculty member at the college, and has been on its board of trustees for many years. Her donation is enough to make the college tuition-free for all medical students in perpetuity.

“I’ve never seen anybody behave better with a billion dollars,” Warren Buffett commented to the Wall Street Journal. He was likely feeling quite proud, because without him, that $1 billion donation could never have happened. Ruth Gottesman is the widow of David “Sandy” Gottesman, who died in 2022 at 96. He had been a close friend of Buffett’s since the 1960s, and a fellow follower of Ben Graham’s investing philosophy.

Gottesman, Buffett, and Charlie Munger formed a company together called Diversified Retailing, which eventually merged with Berkshire Hathaway. That made Gottesman an owner of some Class A shares of Berkshire, which were trading for about $150 when he received them, and are now worth about $600,000. When he died, David Gottesman was holding about $1 billion worth of Berkshire shares, and he left them to Ruth with the instruction to do with them whatever she thought was right. Here’s why her gift to the medical college was such a great move–one you can learn from whenever you make a donation, no matter how large or small.

1. She provided help exactly where help was needed. Albert Einstein won’t be the first or the only medical school to offer a free educaton. New York University medical school is also tuition free, and Columbia covers the full cost of attending medical school for this in financial need.

But those schools are in Manhattan, where some of the world’s wealthiest people–and most upscale hospitals–are located. Albert Einstein is in the Bronx, the poorest of New York City’s five boroughs, and the unhealthiest county in New York State. It’s a place that could use more good doctors, and where not everyone has the wherewithal to become one, even with student loans. The school currently charges $60,000 a year for tuition, which does not include the cost of living in New York City. Ruth Gottesman told the New York Times that she hoped her donation would allow some people to go to medical school who otherwise could not afford it. 2. She maximized her impact by making one large donation instead of many small ones.

While there are good arguments for philanthropists to diversify their giving–spreading it out among different causes and charities, there’s no denying that a massive single gift to a single institution can have a huge, headline-grabbing impact. It can shed light on a societal problem–in this case, the astronomical cost of education in general and medical school in particular. And since the free tuition begins with the fall 2024 semester, her donation is life-changing to most of Albert Einstein’s current students, as well as generations of students to come. 3. Its impact will last indefinitely.

Gottesman’s gift is enough to make Albert Einstein tuition-free forever, or for as long as a human institution can last. That’s possible, of course, because her gift is so enormous. But there are many ways to make gifts that can have a very long-term impact without costing very much. Consider the common memorial bench, for example–depending on material and location, it can last as long as 25 years. Or consider the simple act of planting a tree. Depending on location and type of tree, that could conceivably last for a millennium. 4. The donation went to something that’s personally meaningful to Gottesman.

If you’re going to make a donation, especially a significant one, it should certainly make the world a better place. But it should do something else as well. It should make you happy. Gottesman chose to support the place where she had spent her long career, and where she is chair of the board of trustees. She gave her huge donation to Albert Einstein because the school does good work, because more people should be able to go to medical school and the Bronx could use more good doctors–but also because, of all the world’s organizations, it’s the one that means the most to her. And maybe that’s the best reason of all.

