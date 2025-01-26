Washington Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels Has Made Football History. Here’s 1 Lesson You Can Learn From Him

If the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles in today’s NFC Championship game, Jayden Daniels will become the first rookie ever to be starting quarterback in the Super Bowl, and he may have virtual reality to thank for it. Even if the Commanders lose, Daniels has already had a historic season. He made 891 rushing yards in the regular season, the most ever for a rookie quarterback. He’s completed 46 passes in the postseason, also the most for any rookie. And, whether the Commanders win or lose, if he makes just six more passing yards this postseason, he’ll break that record as well.

Why is Daniels so extremely good? There are many reasons, but VR seems to be one of them. Every morning at 6 am, he puts on a VR headset and runs through a simulation of some plays, with narration by Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury calls the device a “flight simulator for quarterbacks.” Daniels can see the routes and hear Kingsbury’s instructions as though he were experiencing a real game. It’s a valuable lesson for every leader about being open to trying new technologies and solving old problems in new ways. Technology is (literally) a game-changer. You’ve probably been through this many times. Faced with a business challenge, someone proposes some new technology, from AI to robotics to quantum computing, that will supposedly solve everything and lead you straight to success. Often, those technologies don’t work out as hoped. You wind up shelving whatever it is because it’s not reliable enough, or too difficult to use. Maybe it doesn’t really solve the problem. Or you and your team might reject the new technology because it means completely changing how you do your jobs.

It’s not necessarily wrong to give up on a new technology. But it’s usually a good idea to at least give it a try, no matter how strange or disruptive it might seem. Because you never know: it might be a game-changer. It was literally a game-changer in Daniels’ case. Though many coaches might have once scoffed at using VR as a practice tool, they’re likely paying attention now. Because it may be that playing in virtual reality turned a good quarterback into a great one. Running routes 20 times faster. Daniels started his college football career at Arizona State, and then transferred to Louisiana State University in 2022. He was a good, but not a record-setting, player. Then, right before his final college season, LSU decided to try out the VR headsets, provided by German company Cognilize. Daniels started wearing a headset three days a week to run through plays and get the “feel” of opposing teams’ stadiums. The simulation allowed him to increase the speed of play, so he put it on the fastest setting. That gave him an unnatural advantage when executing those plays in real life. “It moves faster within the VR than actual human beings,” Daniels told The Athletic. “Once you get out there, everything slows down. I know this is coming. I’ve seen this before, (and) it moved more than 20 times faster in VR.” With the live game now seeming like slow motion, Daniels has what feels like lots of time to make decisions and target his passes.

Will that be enough to give the Commanders their conference title? We’ll know soon enough. Either way, one thing’s for certain. Next season, we’ll see a lot more players and coaches experimenting with VR.

