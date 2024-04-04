With 1 Brilliant Decision, Taylor Swift Taught a Huge Lesson About Resilience—and Became a Billionaire

Taylor Swift was just added to Forbes’s list of billionaires. It’s a remarkable accomplishment, and one that would not have happened–at least not yet–without a wrenching but liberating decision. Unable to regain ownership of the master recordings of her first six albums in what she said was worse than her “worst nightmares,” she chose to go back in the studio and rerecord them all from scratch. And she proved that singing well is the best revenge when sales of the old versions plummeted, and sales of the new “Taylor’s Version” recordings took off. Five years later, they helped make her a billionaire.

It’s a lesson for every entrepreneur or creative artist who’s ever been trapped in a bad deal or unwinnable fight. Sometimes, hard work, ingenuity, and reaching out to your most devoted supporters can help you land back on top.

The world of successful entrepreneurs has created many billionaires. In music, not so much. Swift’s achievement is particularly remarkable when you consider that there are only three musicians on Forbes’s 2024 billionaires list: Swift, Jay-Z, and Rihanna. What’s even more remarkable is how Swift made her money. As Forbes writer Marisa Dellatto noted, the few musicians who achieve billionaire status rarely get there on their music alone. Jay-Z is a billionaire partly because of his two liquor brands. Rihanna got there thanks in part to her beauty and lingerie lines. And the late Jimmy Buffett got there aided by his company, Margaritaville, which owns restaurants, hotels, and resorts, among other activities, such as its tequila brand. He also invested in Berkshire Hathaway. The lesson is clear: Musicians who want to achieve great wealth must also become entrepreneurs.

Swift, along with Bruce Springsteen, is the rare musician who achieved great wealth on the strength of her music alone. Her net worth is $1.1 billion, according to Forbes’s estimate. About $125 million of that is real estate holdings. Another $500 million is cash from performances and licenses. And $500 million is the estimated worth of her music catalog–her ownership rights in her hit songs, all of which she wrote or co-wrote, plus the original, or master, recordings of those songs from which all copies are made. “Never in my worst nightmares”

There’s a great deal of drama around this story, involving rancor, insults traded over social, and even Kanye West. But if you set all that aside and just look at the facts and the legalities, it comes down to this: When Swift recorded those albums for her then-label Big Machine, it retained ownership of the masters, though not the copyright of the songs themselves. When Swift left the label, she attempted to buy back her masters, but the label would only agree to that if she signed on for more albums, which she refused to do. Big Machine was acquired by Scooter Braun, a talent manager whom Swift described as “bullying” and “manipulative.” She was aghast. “Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter,” she said at the time.

Now imagine for a moment that you’re Swift–or any popular musician in the not-that-unusual situation that you don’t own your own work. You have few options. You could try to negotiate a purchase from Braun, even though you dislike him. Or you could set out to make life difficult for him, as an entertainment lawyer told inews.co.uk Swift could do. Noting that she would be owed royalties on any uses of the masters, she could “put the pressure on with regular audits. If there are mistakes, then she could prove they were in breach of contract,” he said. Or you could chalk the whole thing up as a painful lesson learned and go on to new projects. That certainly would have been easy for someone as prolific as Swift to do. But she chose none of those. Instead, in the middle of writing and recording new songs, and preparing for her Eras tour, she also took the time to rerecord those albums so that she could own the new masters. “I think artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that,” she explained, when she announced the plan on Good Morning America in 2019.

Taylor’s Version recordings outsell the originals Taylor’s rerecorded releases (identified with the words “Taylor’s Version”) quickly outsold the originals, becoming instant chart-topping hits, while sales of the old versions dropped. Why? In part because she has a huge social media presence and fan base and she asked her fans to support her new recordings and not the old ones. In part because most music listeners would rather support an artist whose work they love than someone who owns that artist’s work against their will. And partly because she added bonus tracks to all the new releases. In other words, she treated her fan base with the same generosity and openness that she has throughout her career, and they rewarded her for it.

As for her old catalog, its owners were left with a rapidly depreciating asset. Swift announced her plan to rerecord her first six albums in August of 2019, noting that 2020 was the first year she was contractually able to do so. In spring of 2021, she released the first of those rerecorded albums, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and it immediately topped the charts. Later that year, Braun sold Swift’s old catalog to an investment firm for an estimated $300 million. Meanwhile, she kept on releasing Taylor’s Version recordings of her old albums: Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July 2023, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October 2023.

At the same time, she also recorded two new albums, Midnights in October 2022, and Tortured Poets Society, which comes out in about two weeks. Not to mention the small matter of her Eras tour and movie. As Swift predicted when she first announced the rerecordings, she’s been very busy. It’s paid off financially, though, because one estimate puts the value of the Taylor’s Version recordings alone at $400 million. The music industry may never be the same

It’s a great capper to the story and a real-life example of the old adage that getting even is better than getting mad. It’s also changed the music industry itself. Though Swift is one of several artists to rerecord their old albums, no one has done it at such scale or with such outsize success. These days, artists are negotiating harder to own their masters, while record companies are pushing for clauses that forbid rerecordings for decades into the future. It’s also a great lesson about resilience. When you’re in what looks like a losing situation, it might seem like your only choices are to fight it out in court or else just knuckle under. But if you’re willing to put in the hard work and challenge the status quo, you might find a third way forward. And it could pay off better than you ever expected.

