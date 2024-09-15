With 1 Question, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, and Taylor Swift Boyfriend, Travis Kelce Taught an Important Lesson About Success

Xavier Worthy, rookie wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, played his first ever NFL game last week, and though he touched the football only three times, managed to score two touchdowns, thanks to his terriffic speed. Some effective blocking by tight end Travis Kelce and the team’s other offensive players also helped. With their protection, Worthy outran the Baltimore Ravens defense to score one 21-yard touchdown and later scored a 35-yard touchdown that wound up winning the game.

Kelce, a Chiefs veteran who’s also known for his romantic relationship with Taylor Swift), knew it could have gone very differently. He knew what many successful and unsuccessful people have learned the hard way: It’s good to have great ability, but it’s just as important to know how to keep your cool in a high-pressure situation. “That’s always one of the questions, when you see a young guy come into the league, like, is he going to let the moment get too big?” Kelce said in this week’s episode of New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Will you let the moment get too big? You’ve probably experienced this phenomenon at one time or another. Like tripping over your words when making do-or-die presentation to a potential investor or big customer. Or taking a wrong turn just when you’re hurrying to an all-important meeting. Or what happened to me: After a singer friend who admired my ability to sing harmony asked me to join her onstage, I opened my mouth and nothing but squeaks came out. Worthy, this year’s 28th draft pick, is certainly known to be fast. He holds the record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine at 4.21 seconds. But Kelce is very right that under the bright lights and do-or-die pressure of a season-opening NFL game, things could have gone very differently. Worthy could have choked, or stumbled, or fumbled the ball, or let the bigness of the moment bring him down any number of different ways. Instead, he was impressively calm. “He’s not playing tense, he’s not tight. He’s ready for the moment,” Kelce said. “He’s cool as the other side of the pillow.”

The Xavier Worthy 24-Hour Rule Worthy, from the moment he was drafted by the Chiefs, has exhibited a blithe calm in the face of all the hoopla that surrounds professional football. In a Chiefs press conference this week, he gave one reason why. “I have this 24-hour rule,” he said, in answer to a question about how he’s been feeling since his big debut. “You do it, you live it out, and then you forget about it. It’s on to the next.”

The next, in this case, is the Chiefs game today against the Cincinnati Bengals. And when a reporter asked whether his performance against the Ravens made him more confident heading into today’s game, his answer was right in line with his 24-hour rule. “I feel like once I have a good game, it happened,” he said. “It’s on to the next, and the next game could be bad, so you never know. Just be confident, and just be humble, at the end of the day.” Worthy’s 24-hour rule, and his philosophy about good and bad days sounds to me like a perfect antidote to letting the moment get too big. It’s obviously working for him, and it can work for you, too.

Worthy's 24-hour rule is a great way to do it.

