Babe Ruth’s Most Enduring Lesson for Entrepreneurs and Other High Strivers

Each setback you have is an opportunity for growth, so swing for the fences.

When we think of Babe Ruth, we picture the legendary baseball slugger rounding the bases after another mammoth home run. A less celebrated aspect of his career holds a key lesson for entrepreneurs: his number of strikeouts. With a career tally of 1,330 strikeouts alongside 714 home runs, Ruth’s journey is a powerful metaphor for the entrepreneurial spirit, overcoming obstacles and persisting.

On a personal note, my father was an elite baseball player in his day, and my oldest daughter has played softball on a national team for many years. As a result, I often see alignment in sports analogies, especially in baseball and softball. Lessons on leadership and resilience abound in sports; like this recent story about Jalen Hurts highlighting his aggressive persistence and this piece about 9 Lessons All Great Leaders Can Learn From Baseball.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

As an entrepreneur, I’ve reflected on Ruth’s famous quote: Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.

This mindset is crucial in the world of business, where failure is not just a possibility but an inevitability. Embracing this fact can distinguish between a fleeting attempt and a legacy of success. Recently, I wrote an article describing the story of the pike fish, which, repeatedly thwarted by an invisible glass divider in its tank, stops attempting to reach its prey, having developed a sense of learned helplessness from its continuous failed efforts. Alternatively, Babe Ruth never quit and did not let the disappointment of a strikeout affect the effort in his next at-bat. Ruth’s career teaches us that failure is not the opposite of success but a part of it. He didn’t achieve his home run record despite his strikeouts, but because of them. Each miss was a lesson, an opportunity to refine his swing and strategy. Similarly, every setback and miss is a chance to learn, adapt, and improve in entrepreneurship.

Consider the tech startup world, where the motto “Fail fast, fail often” was introduced and embraced. This approach encourages rapid iteration, learning from failures quickly, and moving on to the next idea. Behind most successful ventures, there’s a history of attempts that didn’t work out. We’ve seen a shift from failing fast to failing well in which entrepreneurs demonstrate resilience as they intentionally focus on lessons gleaned from projects that did not turn out as they expected.

Ruth’s story highlights the importance of persistence and resilience. For entrepreneurs, this means having the grit to keep “going to bat,” even after multiple failures. It’s about maintaining the belief in your vision, even when the odds seem stacked against you. The concept of persistence is beautifully encapsulated in another Ruth quote: It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.

Ruth didn’t succeed in a vacuum. He was part of a team and a broader baseball community, teaching us the inherent value of networking and community. In the same way, entrepreneurs need to cultivate a support system of mentors, peers, and advisers who can provide guidance, encouragement, and a fresh perspective when things don’t go as planned. Babe Ruth’s legendary career is much more than a tale of athletic prowess. It’s a narrative rich with lessons for entrepreneurs. Unlike the pike fish, Ruth’s ability to accept and learn from failure, to persist despite setbacks, and to always look for the “next home run” are qualities we should all aspire to emulate.

As we navigate the unpredictable waters of entrepreneurship, let’s remember Ruth’s approach. Each failure is an opportunity to grow, each setback a chance to return stronger. Ultimately, it’s not just about the home runs we hit, but the strikeouts we overcome on our way to success. Remember, as Ruth showed us, every strike is just a step closer to the next big win.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.