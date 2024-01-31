5 Unconventional Ways to Answer This Mission-Critical Question

“Why are we here?” debated the leadership team in a workshop I was leading. They were not talking about our particular session; they were referring to what their purpose was as an organization.

This goes hand-in-hand with the number- one question of famed management consultant Peter Drucker : What business are you in?

These are simple and hard questions that every leader needs to answer–both for their company, and for themselves. Most don’t.

One common trap leaders fall into is to avoid the questions by being “too busy” in the grind, and not making time for big-picture thinking. (The counter to this are the leadership principles of taking the long view.)